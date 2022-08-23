KKD has taken time to respond to the criticisms levelled against him by the host of Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana Show, Paul Adom-Otchere

In the interview on Onua FM, KKD described Paul as an uncultured person being used by some elements in society

Speaking proverbially, he took Paul to the cleaners and disclosed how he (Paul) engages in marital infidelity

Radio and TV personality Kwasi Kyei Darkwah has descended heavily on the host of Metro TV's Good Evening Ghana show, Paul Adom-Otchere.

According to the veteran broadcaster, Mr Adom-Otchere is being used some elements in society to perpetuate an agenda and gag critical voices from speaking.

Paul Adom-Otchere and KKD/ Image credit: Paul Adom-Otchere, Kwasi Kyei Darkwa

Source: Facebook

In an editorial, Paul took on KKD for criticizing the role of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta's Databank as transactional advisors. He added that the position taken by KKD is unfair since Databank is not profiteering at Ghana's expense.

But in a sharp rebuttal on Onua FM's Maakye show, KKD described Paul as a kid brother who knows not what he is doing.

"Paul is my kid brother so I will not say anything bad against him, whatever he has said, I forgive him. I won't badmouth him," he said.

He likened Paul to a loose dog being used as a conduit for the elderly and prominent in society to be insulted.

"He (Adom-Otchere) is not part of the elders, but a child who is deployed by elders to abuse other elders should remember that it is because of the prominent person's cloth that the dog barks when he approaches. But when the dog is restrained and the prominent person sits with the elders to chat, the dog is returned to the cage. Advise yourself. Do not insult a person who is your elder. I love you too much," he stressed.

KKD also accused Paul of marital infidelity and detailed how he frolics events in the company of his concubines.

