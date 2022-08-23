The NLA has moved in defence of its Director-General Sammy Awuku after he was accused of wrongly terminating a deal with state broadcaster, GTV

KKD had said the termination of the deal was among the things that were not right under the current administration

However, the NLA said Mr Awuku did not terminate the deal unfairly, claiming the live telecast of the NLA lotto draws on GTV failed value for money analysis

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

The National Lottery Authority (NLA) has disclosed that the state broadcaster, GTV, was not giving the Authority value for money when the station was broadcasting the live lotto draws.

This claim by the NLA is in response to an allegation by ace broadcaster Kwasi Kyei Darkwah (KKD) that the Authority unfairly terminated the agreement.

KKD said on Onua TV on Monday, August 22, 2022, that United Television (UTV) won the contract to broadcast the lotto draws because Mr Sammy Awuku, Director-General of the NLA, made a poor judgement.

Sammy Awuku is NLA Director-General. Source: UGC

Source: Twitter

KKD made the claim to illustrate some of the things wrong in the current government led by Nana Akufo-Addo.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

But in a swift response on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, the NLA released a press statement to clarify the events leading to the termination of the lotto draw contract with GTV.

“Upon the assumption of office of the Director-General, Mr Samuel Awuku, there were complaints by the Authority’s draw team on the services provided by GTV, which was not giving the Authority value for money.

“The Director-General then engaged the technical crew on the complaints and asked them to invite their Management for a meeting on the concerns of NLA. Management of GTV never showed up for any meeting after several invitations through its technical crew neither did engagements with the technical crew yield any results,” the letter alleged.

The statement assured that neither NLA nor Mr Awuku is interested in sabotaging GTV’s business interest as is being purported.

“NLA has stated categorically that its doors are open for future engagements with GTV if the institution is willing to do so,” the statement said.

KKD Hits Hard At "Cheating" Paul Adom-Otchere; Describes Him As A Loose Dog

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that Kwasi Kyei Darkwah descended heavily on the host of Metro TV's Good Evening Ghana show, Paul Adom-Otchere., on Monday.

According to the veteran broadcaster, Mr Adom-Otchere is being used some elements in society to perpetuate an agenda and gag critical voices from speaking.

In an editorial, Paul took on KKD for criticizing the role of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta's Databank as transactional advisors. He added that the position taken by KKD is unfair since Databank is not profiteering at Ghana's expense.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh