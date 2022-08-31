The founder of the UPP, Akwasi Addai Odike, says he's unable to go to Kumasi because of the Manhyia curse on him

According to him, the curse imposed on him has spiritual implications if he defies it and steps foot in Kumasi

Odike has been banished from Manhyia after he allegedly made what the Chiefs in the Ashanti Region described as disrespectful comments against them

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

The founder and leader of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Akwasi Addai Odike, has revealed that the curse imposed on him by some Chiefs in the Ashanti Region has spiritual implications.

According to him, till the curse is revoked, he'll be unable to go to the Manhyia Palace to apologise.

Odike and some of the Kumasi Chiefs who invoked a curse on him Image Credit: @akwasi.addaiodike

Source: Facebook

Odike incurred the wrath of the Kumasi Traditional Council after he accused the Chiefs of complicity in the illegal mining menace.

In an earlier interview on Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM, Odike questioned the role of the Chiefs in the fight against galamsey.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Those comments incurred the wrath of the Chiefs, who performed rituals and killed a ram to banish the politician from Manhyia. The radio station was also advised to temporarily shut down as the Chiefs bared their teeth at what they described as disrespectful comments.

The station, which has since apologised for allowing its platform to be used to smear the Chiefs, has begun transmitting on its frequency.

But despite apologising to the Executive Secretary to the President, Nana Asante Bediatuo, he remains silent on rendering the same to the traditional leaders in Manhyia.

When asked when he'll take the route of Oyerepa FM and go to Manhyia to apologise, Odike revealed that until the curse is revoked, he has no business going to the palace.

"…..It has spiritual and physical implications.If anybody sees you around the vicinity, they can kill you and it is believed to be positive defiance. So I don't have any other means to reach out to the traditional authority to apologise," he told TV3 in an interview.

Odike Fears For Life After Escaping Alleged Assassination Attempt; Police Begin Investigations

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Odike narrowly escaped death on Monday, August 22, 2022, after armed men attacked his office at Patase in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi. In the ensuing melee, cars parked in front of the office were vandalised.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh