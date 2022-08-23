United Progressive Party Leader Akwasi Addai Odike escaped death by a whisker on Monday evening after gunmen met his absence during a raid on his office

Odike has been banished from the Manhyia Palace after he accused Chiefs in the Ashanti region of failing to end the galamsey menace

He says the battle lines have been drawn as he suspects some chiefs could be behind the alleged assassination attempt

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

The founder and leader of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Akwasi Addai Odike, narrowly escaped death on Monday, August 22, 2022.

Armed men are said to have attacked his office at Patase in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi. In the ensuing melee, cars parked in front of the office were vandalised.

The businessman turned politician is in a running feud with Manhyia Palace after he accused chiefs in the region of failing to help end the ‘galamsey’ menace.

Odike and some Manhyia chiefs who banished him/Image credit: Akwasi Addai Odike

Source: Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In an interview on a Kumasi-based station, he rallied the youth to rise and demonstrate against chiefs for allowing the degradation of their water bodies. That allegation has incurred the wrath of the traditional rulers in the Ashanti Region, who have described his comment as distasteful and disrespectful, meant to dent the image of Manhyia.

The chiefs on Friday performed rituals and killed a ram to banish Odike from Manhyia.

But an unfazed Odike resolved not to apologise for the comments.

However, it is unclear if Monday’s attack on his office is linked to the war of words between himself and Manhyia.

The gunmen who shot sporadically during the raid ordered staff in the office to lie down. They then physically assaulted them and ransacked the office.

Odike, who was not in the office, has reported the incident to the Kumasi Central Police Command, who have launched a manhunt for the said assailants.

Meanwhile, the outspoken politician believes the attack could be instigated by some of the traditional rulers in the region. However, he adds that it vindicates his earlier position and insists he won’t retract his comments.

7-year-Old Ghanaian Girl Visits Asantehene And Presents A Book She Has Written; They Took Some Cute Photos

Earlier, YEN.com.gh published a story on Rachel Yram, a 7-year-old author, who visited the Manhyia Palace on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, to present a book she had written titled 'More Nice City' to the Asantehene. Her family accompanied her during the proud moment. The family informed the manhyia palace that she wrote the book when she was actually six years old.

It is evident young Rachel is a brilliant little one. On one of the book's pages, she eulogises the Asante king. The official page of the Manhyia palace shared photos of the young author's visit on their Facebook page.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh