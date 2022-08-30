Police officers in the Northern Region are investigating how a middle-aged man jumped from the Tamale Interchange in an attempt to take his own life

The incident has left residents shocked and surprised at the action of the man whose identity remains unknown

Onlookers rushed him to the Tamale Teaching Hospital, where he’s receiving treatment

The Police in the Northern Regional Capital, Tamale, are investigating the mystery surrounding an attempt by a middle-aged man to take his own life.

According to onlookers, the man jumped from the top of the Tamale Interchange and landed on the ground.

Man jumping from Tamale Interchange

The incident is said to have occurred on Monday, August 29, 2022.

In a viral video in possession of YEN.com.gh, onlookers could be heard coaxing the man against jumping. But in a defiant move, he leaves pedestrians screaming in horror as the man makes the free fall from the top of the overpass.

Onlookers quickly whisked him to the Tamale Teaching Hospital, where he is said to be responding to treatment.

