A staff of the Ghana Airport Company Limited(GACL) is in deep trouble for attempting to conduct routine body checks on National Security Minister, Kan Dapaah

According to a letter to the security officer, Awudu Basit, the incident, which took place on Thursday, September 8, 2022, ended up embarrassing the Minister

During the period of the interdiction, the officer will be entitled to two-thirds of his salary with Management indicating its resolve to investigate the circumstances leading to the incident thoroughly

A staff of the Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL) is in deep trouble for attempting to conduct routine body checks on National Security Minister Albert Kan Dapaah.

According to a letter from Management of the GACL to the employee, Awudu Basit, the incident at the Kumasi airport on Thursday, September 8, ended up embarrassing the Minister greatly.

L-R: National Security Minister Albert Kan Dapaah; the interdiction letter and the Kumasi International Airport

The interdicted staff, a security officer attached to perform airside patrol duties, allegedly approached the Minister on the said date and demanded that he undergoes a pre-boarding search just like other passengers.

The interdiction letter dated September 8, 2022, signed by the GACL’s Group Executive in charge of Human Capital and Office Services, R.S. Tagoe, said the incident happened in the full glare of the general public, and has cast a slur on the reputation of the company.

“It is reported that you approached the Hon. Minister and demanded to conduct pre-boarding search on him in the open frontage of the VVIP lounge which ended up embarrassing the Hon. Minister. In view of thethe negative impression it cast on the company’s image and integrity, Management has decided to thoroughly investigate the circumstances leading to this incident.”

Meanwhile, the Management of the GACL has also communicated to the interdicted staff that, pending the completion of investigations, he will be entitled to two-thirds (2/3) of his salary.

This is not the first time Mr Kan Dapaah has refused a search on him.

In 2007, when he served as the country’s Defence Minister under the Kufuor government, Mr Kan Dapaah resisted an attempt by Kenyan security operatives to undergo a body search on him at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport. The Minister, in the company of his Military Assistant, reportedly fumed at the decision of the young Kenyan security operative for him to be searched before emplaning back home to Ghana.

The incident nearly led to a diplomatic row between the two countries. The Minister retorted to the security officer: “If we had an ambassador here, would you have treated me this way?”

