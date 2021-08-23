Chidimma Muogbo and Chinemerem Muogbo, an identical set of twins, have graduated together as medical doctors

Their mother, Uju Sussan, who is a senior lecturer with a Ph.D., narrated the story on social media

According to her, the young doctors have had issues with different forms of identification systems that recognized them as one person

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Two adorable young men, Chidimma Muogbo and Chinemerem Muogbo, who are twin brothers have graduated together from medical school as doctors.

The news was shared by their mother, Uju Sussan, who holds a Ph.D. as a senior lecturer at Anambra State University, Nigeria, on her personal LinkedIn handle.

Aside from congratulating her two sons, the proud mother also shared how they have had challenges with different social media platforms and identification systems because of the stark resemblance.

Handsome & Brilliant Twin boys Graduate Together as Medical Doctors Credit: LinkedIn, Uju Sussan, PhD

Source: UGC

"Last week on this app, LinkedIn #linkedincommunity, they wrote about their graduation and tagged me duly but LinkedIn pulled down one of their profile thinking it was one person until they wrote and LinkedIn restored their pages," she mentioned as one of many examples.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Heartwarming reactions

Below were some of the pleasant comments from social media users after reading the beautiful story.

Chinonyelum Ejimuda said:

I thought it was only I and my twin sister, Chibundom Ejimuda that had the National ID card issue too.

Iain Stewart Brown-Hovelt mentioned:

Systems can't think out of the box because the designers of them didn't either.....programmers take note. Congratulations on their hard work to become doctors but I hope they don't work in the same hospital or there will be many confused patients.

Mariel NievesClassen indicated:

You are an excellent mother to educate your twins. Also, you will be so proud.

Twin brothers put up a hospital

In another success story, two Ghanaian brothers who are past students of the Opoku Ware Senior High School have set up a beautiful ultramodern hospital near the Spintex Road in Accra.

Kwabena Nsafoa, a revered Facebook user who shared information about the medical facility which is called Banahene Specialist Hospital, also indicated that the medical staff for the hospital is being recruited in a special way.

Source: Yen Newspaper