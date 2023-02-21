Former President John Dramani Mahama has formally declared his intention to run for the presidency

This comes after a crunch meeting with the minority caucus of parliament on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, in which all the NDC MPs backed his bid

The former president is expected to in the coming days make the news public and will face stiff competition from Dr Kwabena Duffuor and Kojo Bonsu for the NDC’s flagbearer slot

Former President John Dramani Mahama has broken his silence on his presidential ambition.

This comes after a crunch meeting with the minority caucus in parliament in which he formally declared his intention to run for the presidency again.

NDC MPs back candidature of Mahama

The NDC MPs who stormed the meeting in their numbers on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, backed the candidature of the former president, who has twice been unsuccessful in his bid to steer the affairs of the country.

In the formal announcement at his Cantonment office, all the opposition MPs in Parliament unanimously endorsed him to run as flagbearer.

According to a report on Accra-based citinewsroom.com, Mahama will formally make a public declaration in the coming days.

Already, a former governor of the bank of Ghana, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, and former Kumasi mayor, Kojo Bonsu, have all declared their intention to contest for the NDC’s flagbearer slot.

NDC MPs declare support for Mahama 2024

The member of parliament for Wa Central, Dr Rashid Pelpuo took to his Twitter handle moments after the meeting to announce the outcome of the meeting.

Dr Pelpuo shared a picture of the former president in a hearty handshake with him and accompanied it with a caption.

"MPs went to visit President John Mahama, the Ghana political maestro and were the first to hear his declaration to contest the NDC Presidential primaries. We declared our undivided support to him. I was there✌," he tweeted.

That declaration by the former president has drawn varied reactions online.

@PrinceBanbeo

We are winning this together! 3y3 Zu!

@PelpuoW

John Mahama second coming is “Necessary”

@afful_asante

The second coming of JM is a sure banker

Calix Agyemang

Nice one...together we shall work tirelessly to bring you to power....

Nana Yaw

i sometimes think about it. Ghana why? now Mahama is an option for Ghana now eeeii..so without NDC and NPP we dont have any other person...apuu

Mahama: A decision on NDC flagbearer will be taken in 2023

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the 2020 flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) had stirred the hornet's nest regarding his future political ambitions.

Mahama, widely tipped by many to contest the flagbearer slot for the NDC, said no decision has been taken on whether to seek reelection or not.

According to him, he'll lay to rest speculations on the subject matter this year when the party goes to the polls to elect a flagbearer.

