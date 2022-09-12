The Office of Special Prosecutor has lifted its earlier embargo placed on the auction of vehicles by the Customs Division

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has lifted an earlier embargo placed on the auction of vehicles by the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

In lifting the ban, the Office called on personnel of the Customs Division to conduct such sales in accordance with laid down rules and procedures.

L-R: OSP Kissi Agyebeng, a letter from the Office and some officials of Customs checking containers

Source: Facebook

On Monday, August 22, 2022, the OSP banned all auction sales of vehicles following an ongoing investigation into alleged corruption in such activities at the Customs Division.

But a press release issued and signed in Accra today has lifted that temporal ban.

“The Customs Division may commence auction sales of vehicles and other goods from Monday, September 12 2022.”

The statement also warned the Division against engaging in acts contrary to the Customs Act, 2015.

“The auction sales should be conducted strictly in accordance with legal requirements, especially the provisions of the Customs Act, 2015 (Act 891).”

Meanwhile, the OSP has admonished the Customs Division to “cooperate with and work closely with authorised officers of the Office of Special Prosecutor in respect of the investigations and the conduct of auction sales.”

A feud between the OSP and the Customs Division culminated in Col. Kwadwo Damoah (Rtd) being relieved of his position as the Commissioner after he described the OSP, Kissi Agyebeng, as a small boy.

