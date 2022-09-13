Former President Mahama says he suffered a similar fate like thousands of Ghanaians who had their SIM cards registered yet couldn’t make calls

According to him, for two days, he couldn’t make phone calls, a situation which inconvenienced him

He adds that the punitive measures introduced by the NCA against those who haven’t been able to register their SIMs are problematic

Former President Mahama says his SIM card was blocked for two days despite registering it with his staff.

According to him, the situation inconvenienced him greatly as he could not make calls from his phone.

L-R: SIM card and Ghana Card; former President Mahama

Source: Getty Images

To get people to take the registration exercise seriously, the NCA rolled out some punitive measures, including barring calls. As a result, for days, the affected persons could not receive phone calls leading to chaotic scenes at some registration centres.

Speaking to Accra-based TV3, former President Mahama said he also suffered the brunt of the punitive measures which prevented him from making a phone call over two days.

He said this was even though he and his staff members had re-registered their SIM cards in compliance with a directive from the National Communications Authority (NCA) to the telcos.

Mr Mahama also added that it was problematic for NCA and other regulatory bodies to implement punitive measures against persons who have been unable to register their SIM cards through no fault of theirs.

“I must say I suffered a bit of that experience with the call barring. On one of my phones, my outgoing calls were not going through. My SIM was blocked for two days. They have turned it back on.”

