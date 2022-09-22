President Akufo-Addo has mesmerized Ghanaians with lovely images from the UN General Assembly

The President addressed the 77th session of the Assembly of heads of state and high-level government representatives currently ongoing in New York, USA

In the President's address, he appealed to the international community to provide more aid to Ghana and other West African regions to help address the growing terror threats

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

President Akufo-Addo has become the talk of the town after images of him at the 77th United Nations General Assembly were shared on his social media pages.

The President, who rocked a dark blue suit over a pair of trousers, was at his fashionable best as the world's focus shifted to Ghana during the over 15 minutes presentation.

President Akufo-Addo at the 77th UN General Assembly Image Credit: @nakufoaddo

Source: Facebook

The address of the President to world leaders rallied support for the fight against terrorism since scarce resources are being channelled into it.

Akufo-Addo Rallies Support From Global Community For Fight Against Terrorism In West Africa

In his emotional address, President Akufo-Addo called on the global community not to leave the fight to only a few countries since it is a global phenomenon.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

"All of us in the region are being forced to spend huge amounts of money on security. This is money we should be spending on educating and giving skills to our young people. This is a global problem deserving the attention of the world community for a global solution."

He also added in the address that the COVID-19 pandemic had pushed countries on the African continent into the worst recession for half a century.

Russian-Ukrainian War Has Exacerbated Africa's Economic Crisis - Akufo-Addo

He explained that the Russian-Ukrainian war exacerbated the situation and noted that each bullet, bomb, or shell that hits a Ukrainian target, also hits pockets and economies in Africa.

Over 150 heads of state and high-level government representatives have converged at the UN's headquarters in New York, the USA, for the General Debate of the 77th session of the General Assembly, which began on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, on the theme, 'A watershed moment: Transformative solutions to interlocking challenges.'

Below are photos of the President's engagement at the UN General Assembly.

Akufo-Addo Shares Photos From Brussels; Begs Global Community To Help Ghana Recover From Russia-Ukraine War

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that President Akufo-Addo had called on the international community to help Ghana and other African countries recover from the ravages of Covid-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war.

Delivering a keynote address at the 15th edition of the European Development Days on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, the president urged the global community to increase support for developing countries.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh