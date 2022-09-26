Popular Ghanaian actor Agya Koo has disclosed who Ghana's best President is ever since the country attained independence

He explains that even Ghana's first President, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, doesn't come close to the achievements of Akufo-Addo

He also added that the current President has worked so hard and delivered on his promises than any Ghanaian President has ever done

Veteran Ghanaian actor Kofi Adu, popularly known as Agya Koo, says President Nana Akufo-Addo is the country's best.

According to him, ever since the British colonial masters left the shores of the land, no President's achievements come close to what Akufo-Addo has done.

L-R: President Akufo-Addo; Agya Koo and Osagyefo Kwame Nkrumah Image Credit: @nakufoaddo

Government Communicators Not Trumpeting Akufo-Addo's Achievements - Agya Koo

The known sympathizer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) also expressed worry over the failure of party communicators and government officials to drum home and trumpet the numerous achievements of the current President.

In an interview with Kwaku Manu, the famous actor said; comparatively, Akufo-Addo has delivered on his mandate more than any other President in the nation's history.

"There's no government that has worked so hard and delivered on its promises like Akufo-Addo. Kufour did some. He made us enjoy democracy. I travel a lot around this country and I've seen the massive development first-hand so I question why Communicators are failing to project what Akufo-Addo has done."

Kwame Nkrumah Did Not Do Much For Ghana As Akufo-Addo Is Doing - Agya Koo

He added that Kwame Nkrumah didn't do much and only inherited what the colonial masters left for us.

The comments of Agya Koo follow assertions by President Akufo-Addo that Ghanaians are lucky to have him as President.

On one of his regional tours of the country, the President touted his credentials, saying he has the country at heart, which reflects in the policies and infrastructure projects he has embarked on since he assumed the reins of power.

President Akufo-Addo Named As Africa’s Best President By Revered Canadian Research Organization

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that President Nana Akufo-Addo had been named Africa’s best president by a Canadian-based research organisation ''Leaders of tomorrow."

The poll attributed the President's high approval rating ever since he won the 2016 elections to his positive policies such as free secondary education, Planting for Food and Jobs, I District 1 Dam, and NABCO, among others.

Source: YEN.com.gh