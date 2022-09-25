Ghanaian President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, represented live and coloured at the just-ended Global Citizen Festival, which was held in Accra

He walked on stage to deliver a speech; however, many Ghanaians who were present at the concert were not elated by his presence

He was booed, with many revellers wanting him to evacuate from the stage as many are not happy with the current state of the economy

President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, got booed on stage by many Ghanaians as he delivered his speech at the just-ended Global Citizen Festival Accra.

The event, held in Accra on Spetember 25, 2022, saw many ace Ghanaian musicians and Nigerian and American musicians grace the stage at the Black Star Square.

However, one video from the night that has since gone viral was President Akufo-Addo being booed by many Ghanaians when he walked on stage to deliver the speech.

He was booed as he walked on stage and also when he was done giving his speech when he asked revellers whether they were enjoying themselves at the concert.

Also, the booing comes at a time when the country is experiencing a financial crisis, with prices of goods and services rising by the day and the cedi depreciating against the dollar.

Meanwhile, Ghana has sought an IMF bailout to help the Ghanaian cedi appreciate marginally against the dollar in the coming weeks.

Ghanaian Citizen Writes To IMF To Refuse Giving President Nana Addo Money

YEN.com.gh previously reported that a citizen of Ghana whose identity is disclosed has written to the Facebook page of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), asking the organization not to lend any amount of money to the President of Ghana.

Meanwhile, as YEN.com.gh also reported, the Ghana Representative of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) confirmed that the institution has received a request from the Ghanaian government for economic support.

Albert Touna-Mama tweeted on Friday, July 1, 2022, that the IMF is ready to assist Ghana in restoring macroeconomic stability.

Also, former President John Dramani Mahama has welcomed President Nana Akufo-Addo's decision to formally engage the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for financial support.

