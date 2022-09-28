The Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, is the latest graduate in town

This follows her successful completion of a Post Graduate Diploma in Public Procurement from the University of Nottingham

She took to her social media handle to break the news to her numerous fans, who have been sharing in her joyful moment

Despite the daunting tasks of motherly duties and the ever-demanding career as a Ghanaian politician, Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has defied all odds.

She has skillfully navigated the two tasks with an academic journey that has successfully ended.

Dome Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo @sarah.adwoasafo.18

Source: Facebook

The MP has been awarded a Post Graduate Diploma in Public Procurement Law and Policy from the prestigious UK-based University of Nottingham.

Taking to her social media handles to share the joy with her followers, the former Gender Minister thanked God for the feat she has achieved.

"What God cannot do, does not exist. Post Graduate Diploma in Public Procurement Law and Policy bagged. To God be the Glory," she said.

Several reactions have greeted the MP's graduation. Yen.com.gh compiles some of them.

Maame Efua:

Congratulations my one and only one honourable Adwoa Safo ahoefe papabi the living God continue to bless you Mum

Albert EdEm Boye Agbah:

Congratulations, Hon. well deserved.

Ing-Derrick Nana-Quesi Ofori-Amanfo Boadu-Ayeboafo:

Congratulations, sister Adwoa❤️

Adjei Boakye:

Congratulations ooo. Indeed, what Papa can not do, does not exist.

Adwoa Safo Allegedly Abandons Ministerial and Parliamentary Duties

Sarah Adwoa Safo, until recently, served as the Minister of Gender, Children, and Social Protection. The three-term MP, however, incurred the wrath of several party and government officials after she left her Ministerial and parliamentary duties and travelled out of the country to the United States of America to attend to some pressing family issues.

After several months in absentia, which is said to have embarrassed the President and led to government business, including the controversial Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy), struggling before their passage in Parliament, the President sacked her as Minister on 28th July 2022.

During the first term of President Akufo-Addo's reign, she was appointed the Minister of state in charge of the Public Procurement portfolio.

