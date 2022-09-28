A music executive, Chris Tsormanah, has shared his thoughts on the booing of President Nana Akufo-Addo at the Global Citizens Festival

According to Tsormanah who is also an entertainment pundit, even though the incident was unfortunate, it was insignificant compared to the success of the concert

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, the music executive indicated the incident had been blown out of proportion because of politics

Ghanaian music executive Chris Tsormanah has described the booing of President Nana Akufo-Addo at the Global Citizen Festival as an unfortunate incident.

The 2022 Global Citizen Festival was held at the Black Star Square on Saturday, September 24 with great performances from Usher, Sarkodie, Tiwa Savage, Stonebwoy, and others.

One of the highlights of the night happened to be the booing of Akufo-Addo by some of the concertgoers. The president was delivering a speech midway through the event when some people decided to chant 'away' for him.

Nana Akufo-Addo received boos and jeers at the Global Citizen Festival

Source: Instagram

While the concert has generally been described as a big success, the booing incident has taken away some of its shine.

Sharing his thoughts on the incident, Tsormanah who spoke to YEN.com.gh indicated that it was just unfortunate that something like that happened.

According to him, Akufo-Addo should have been praised by the concertgoers instead of being booed on the stage.

Explaining further, the regular entertainment analyst on Class FM stated that Akufo-Addo played a part in getting the concert to be staged in Ghana adding that the president expressed interest in hosting after attending the last edition in South Africa.

"It is unfortunate things happened that way but Akufo-Addo deserved cheers and not boos and jeers from the crowd for his role in making the Global Citizen Festival a success," Tsormanah told YEN.com.gh.

For him, that minor incident of people booing Akufo-Addo should not be blown out of proportion to the point of hurting the success of the concert.

He added that the boing is not anything of significance as it was just a few people who did not want their mood for enjoyment and the flow of the concert to be cut by long speeches.

"While I understand the politics of what is happening in the country in terms of hardships, I don't think it was a politically planned move to humiliate the president. The people were in the mood for enjoyment and did not want any long talk.

"So he was at the place at the wrong time. To me, he is like a headmaster who mounts the daise to deliver a speech during entertainment in school. Students will, by all means, boo you to go away so they can continue to enjoy the fun," he told YEN.com.gh.

Obiri Boahen Urges The President And NPP To Step Back And Reflect Over Booing

Meanwhile, the NPP's Nana Obiri Boahen has said the president's booing incident at the Global Citizens Festival could well be nothing, but it presents a good time for introspection for the party and the president.

He said he disagrees with political explanations being offered by some members of the NPP and even attempts to insult the youth over the incident.

He said in his youth, he would have done a similar thing at such an event because the youth went there to dance and not to listen to speeches.

