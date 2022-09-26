The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has revealed the identity of those behind the heckling of the President at the Global Citizen Festival

A Deputy Director of the party says the NDC orchestrated the move, which ended up embarrassing the country

The NPP has described the move as pure evil and utterly disgraceful for the NDC to engage in such cheap politics

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The Communications Directorate of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has accused the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of instigating the heckling of President Akufo-Addo.

According to a Deputy Director of Communications for the party, Ernest Owusu-Bempah Bonsu, the NDC orchestrated the boos from spectators at the just-ended Global Citizen Festival.

L-R: Ernest Owusu-Bempah Bonsu and President Akufo-Addo Image Credit: @ernestkofi.owusubempahbonsu

Source: Facebook

A section of the crowd at this weekend’s international festival hooted at the President when he mounted the podium to deliver a speech at the event held at the Black Star Square in Accra.

This the NPP is attributing to machinations from its rival NDC.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A statement issued and signed by Mr Owusu-Bempah expressed the NPP’s displeasure at the incident.

The statement further added that, even though it didn’t expect continuous applause from Ghanaians, it was disgraceful for the NDC to organise its supporters to go and hoot at the President.

“…..to allow politics to take centre stage at such an event and single out the President unfairly for political point scoring raises serious concerns. To put it more bluntly, it is pure evil and utter disgrace for the NDC to organise its supporters to go and shout down the President the manner it happened,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo, a special guest of honour at the Global Citizen Festival, which is dedicated to ending extreme poverty, was booed by a section of the crowd.

The event started as a music festival where fans act to end extreme poverty and earn free tickets to attend saw thousands of patrons in attendance with several local and international artists performing.

But when the President mounted the stage to address the crowd mainly of young men and women, the joys and smiles on their faces gave way to grief and anger, which some attributed to the country’s worsening economic conditions.

In a viral video, several youths are seen chanting and hooting at the President, who initially struggled to address the crowd.

Global Citizens Festival: Akufo-Addo & 4 Other Presidents Who Have Been Booed On Stage While Delivering Speech

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that President Akufo-Addo had made history by becoming the first Ghanaian head of state to be booed at a public event.

The incident itself has triggered a tweetstorm of mixed reactions and gotten many people commenting on various social media platforms in Ghana.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh