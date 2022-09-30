A company belonging to the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman Wontumi is in hot waters

A statement from the Lands Ministry has cited the company for engaging in illegal mining activities

The statement has thus ordered the company to halt all such operations, especially in the Tano Nimiri Forest in the Western region

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has ordered a mining firm, Akonta Mining Limited, to halt all operations in the Tano Nimiri Forest in the Western Region.

This follows Thursday’s clash between irate youth of Samreboi and personnel of the company who were sending more mining equipment into the Tano Forest. Two persons are said to have sustained gunshot wounds in the ensuing melee.

L-R: Chairman Wontumi; some illegal miners, and Lands Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor

The embattled company linked to the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP’s) Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, was cited for engaging in illegal mining activities in the Forest Reserve.

According to a statement from the Ministry issued on Friday, September 30, 2022, even though Chairman Wontumi’s company has a valid mining lease to undertake mining operations in some parts of Samreboi, located outside the Forest Reserve, “the company has no mineral right to undertake any mining operations in the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve.”

Cease All Your Illegal Mining Activities In The Tano Forest - Lands Ministry To Chairman Wontumi

The statement thus ordered the Forestry Ministry to ensure the company ceases all operations in the Forest and to take the necessary action against any person found guilty in this matter.

This latest crackdown forms part of the Ministry’s renewed commitment to addressing the illegal mining menace.

Even though the government has put in place a joint military and police taskforce to fight the menace, the illegal miners believed to be aided by powerful personalities in the country, including politicians, always make their way back to their concessions to continue the act.

Lately, an influx of Chinese nationals into the country has left massive destruction to water bodies and environmental pollution.

Chairman Wontumi: I Made $1 Million A Day From 'Galamsey'

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported how Chairman Wontumi disclosed that he used to work as an illegal miner, popularly known as 'galamsey' in his youth.

In an interview with Delay, he revealed that he used to earn one million dollars ($1m) every day working as a 'galamsey' guy.

