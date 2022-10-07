Samira Bawumia has taken to her social media handle to celebrate Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The Veep turned 59 today, Friday, October 7, 2022, and his wife Samira led birthday well-wishes from Ghanaians

Samira, in her romantic message, said she and their kids are very proud of his achievements thus far to the family and Ghana

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Second Lady Samira Bawumia has led a litany of birthday wishes to her husband with a lovely message on her social media handles.

On Friday, October 7, 2022, the Vice President turned 59, and the Second Lady, in commemoration of the day, expressed her gratitude to Allah for protecting and guiding him (Dr Bawumia) throughout the years.

Vice President Dr Bawumia and his wife Samira Bawumia Image Credit: @sbawumia

Source: Facebook

Samira also emphasized the significant role Dr Bawumia plays in keeping their family together.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

"Happy 59th birthday, sweetheart Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. We're grateful to Allah for protecting and guiding you throughout the years. The kids and I are proud of your commitment to our family and the entire nation."

The post has generated reactions from well-wishers who have been full of praise for the Veep as he marks his birthday.

YEN.com.gh samples some of them

Mohammed Haadi Sulemana:

Happy birthday to Dr Mahamudu Bawumia our next presidential candidate and also the nest president of Ghana 2025.

Alois Mohl:

Happy blessed birthday Excellency. May God be merciful with you and grant you your heart's desire

Abdulai Kpegla Issah:

Happy blessed birthday to you next President of the Republic of Ghana, DMB Godspeed in your new age.

Yeboah Nash:

Am happy for your birthday Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. I wish Ghanaian will appreciate your efforts and what the future holds for us as a country.It is my humble prayer that God almighty will touch 7 million Ghanaians heart to vote for you coming 2024.Amen

Biography Of Vice President Dr Bawumia

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is an economist, banker, and vice president of Ghana. Until he was nominated Running mate for the NPP's flagbearer, Nana Akufo-Addo, in 2008, he served as the Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana. The two candidates again contested on the NPP's ticket in 2012 before becoming successful during their third try at the presidency in 2016.

Born on October 7, 1963, in Tamale to the late Alhaji Mumuni Bawumia, former Chairman of the Council of State and Hajia Mariama Bawumia, he's married to Samira, and they have been blessed with four kids.

How Bawumia Feted His Wife Samira on Her Birthday with Sweet Message

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Bawumia feted his wife, Samira Bawumia, attaining 42 years old, with a sweet message on Saturday, August 20, 2022.

In a Facebook post, the vice-president described his wife as a woman with a kind heart, brain, and personality as he thanked the Lord for her life.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh