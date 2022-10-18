The president seems to be having a hard time as Ghanaians lash out at him in various ways over the economic challenges

In less than two months he has been booed at by Ghanaians from very different demographics

First it was the youth at the Global Citizens Festival, later market women and hawkers also hooted at him in Kumasi, an NPP stronghold

President Nana Akufo-Addo has been booed at again not long after a similar incident at the Global Citizens Festival late September.

Scores of market women at Adum in the Kumasi central business district have been captured in a viral TikTok video hooting at the president’s convoy.

The president stormed the Ashanti Region capital on Monday, October 17, 2022 to inspect development projects, among them Phase II of the Kejetia Market project.

However, his convoy was met by jeers and hoots on reaching the central market as the four-wheel drives passed the market women.

According to reports, hawkers and artisans also participated in the jeers and hoots.

Nana Akufo-Addo’s government has come under fierce criticism over harsh economic conditions. Many feel the president has been a letdown over the economic hardships characterised by skyrocketing inflation.

The booing incident at Kumasi is unprecedented because the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) enjoys huge political support in the region.

Akufo-Addo Booed On Stage By Ghanaians As He Delivered His Speech

YEN.com.gh previously covered the unprecedented incident in which president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was booed on stage at the just-ended Global Citizen Festival, held in Accra.

Nana Akufo-Addo confidently walked on stage to deliver a speech only for many Ghanaians present at the concert to jeer at him with "boo, boo...away, away".

He was booed, with many revellers wanting him to evacuate from the stage as many are not happy with the current state of the economy.

Party communicators and some government officials explained later that the noise were not jeers or boos but commendations and cheers.

Others blamed the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for planting people at the concert and triggering the boos and jeers at the president of Ghana.

