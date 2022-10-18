Akufo-Addo is cutting through the critical noise about his performance to cut sod for the start of key projects

The president on Tuesday October 18 cuts sod for the commencement of the Suame Interchange and Complementary Roads Project

The project has been touted by the presidency as the first 6-in-1 road project in all of Ghana

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

President Nana Akufo-Addo has fulfilled his pledge to residents of Suame in the Ashanti Region last year by cutting sod for the start of work on the Suame Interchange and Complementary Roads Project.

The sod-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, sets the stage for Ghana's first 4-tier interchange in the Ashanti Region, and the second in Ghana, after the Pokuase Interchange.

When completed, the project will address the perennial congestion experienced around the Suame Roundabout and improve urban mobility within the Greater Kumasi Metropolitan Area.

The interchange will consist of the following:

a 4-Tier Interchange at the current Suame Roudabout;

an overpass at the Abrepo Junction;

an overpass at Krofuom Junction;

an overpass at Anomangye Junction;

an overpass at Magazine New Road Junction; and

an overpass at Abusuakruwa Junction.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

According to the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, the project is a one-of-a-kind 6-in-1 interchange package in Ghana.

Akufo-Addo’s Convoy Booed At In Kumasi: Kejetia Market Women Hoot At President

YEN.com.gh reported in a previous story that Nana Akufo-Addo has been booed at again shortly after a similar incident at the Global Citizens Festival late September.

Scores of market women at Adum in the Kumasi central business district have been captured in a viral TikTok video hooting at the president’s convoy.

Akufo-Addo stormed the Ashanti Region on Monday, October 17, 2022 to inspect development projects, among them Phase II of the Kejetia Market project.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh