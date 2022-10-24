Ghanaian media personality, MzGee has lashed out at multiple award-winning musician, Kuami Eugene for supposedly unnecessary gimmicks

The eloquent and talented journalist, MzGee said Kuami Eugene's actions could affect him in the future

Whitney Boakye-Mensah who was also a panel member on the United Showbiz added that Kuami Eugene has nonsense hype

Ghanaian media personality, MzGee has described Ghanaian musician, Kuame Eugene's actions and way of communicating with the public as unprofessional as a big brand.

The outspoken journalist disclosed that she won't believe Kuame Eugene has left Lynx Entertainment until he posts an official statement.

The Angela hitmaker, Kuami Eugene sparked rumors of leaving his recording label in a tweet that was later deleted.

I try saaa say I go stay but charley I for leff. Suro Nipa [sic]

After deleting the tweet, the multiple award-winning superstar, Kuame Eugene posted another tweet that many have described as confusing.

Entertainment pundit, Whitney Boakye-Mensah speaking on the issue on the United Showbiz entertainment review disclosed that,

It is nonsense hype and we have to outgrow it. He who cries wolf every time, when the wolf comes…

It’s too coincidental that after that tweet, the next thing that follows is,” my new home.” It lacks professionalism.

Versatile Ghanaian journalist, MzGee real name Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah adding her voice to the matter also said,

Empire is a distribution outlet. There are many artists there; Kido, Adina, and Blacko. The empire that he said is his new home, I am sure they are just doing distribution or something related to that.

I won’t believe he has left lynx until I see an official statement from lynx or he says that he has moved on from lynx. Kuami Eugene, if you have balls and you have left, let us see that you have left.

I have a problem with what he said. You (Kuame Eugene) are being strategic and you want to promote something but stop playing with people’s emotions.

People are attached to the artiste (Kuame Eugene) and the label he is from (lynx) and that could have an effect on him. I think they didn’t see that

Lynx Entertainment is yet to comment on the tweet as entertainment pundits and music lovers continue to debate the issue.

