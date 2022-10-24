The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, says the loyalty of Ghanaian soldiers cannot be guaranteed

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa says the military personnel in the country are also reeling from the current economic crisis

He has thus called on the President to immediately put in place steps to address the economic turmoil rather than be scared of hungry and angry Ghanaians

The loyalty of Ghanaian military officers to the country's 1992 constitution cannot be guaranteed amid the current economic crisis, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the member of Parliament for North Tongu, has claimed.

L-R: North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa; some military personnel in Ghana and President Akufo-Addo Image Credit: @okudzetoablakwa @louisghnet

Source: Getty Images

Economic Crisis: Soldiers Won't Be Able To Offer Blind Loyalty To Akufo-Addo

According to Ablakwa, soldiers in the country are also reeling from the economic turmoil and hence will not be able to offer blind loyalty to President Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP government.

Taking to his Facebook handle, Ablakwa cautioned that just like the ordinary Ghanaians, soldiers in the country were also bearing the brunt of the severe economic hardship.

He called on the president to rather be scared of the angry, hungry and suffering Ghanaians who are running out of patience in the face of mounting economic challenges.

Explaining further, he said only excellent decision-making and responsible conduct could guarantee the protection of a government's mandate.

Sack Ofori-Atta To Restore Confidence In The Ghanaian Economy - Okudzeto Ablakwa

Ablakwa also called on Akufo-Addo to introduce some stringent measures, including firing Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, to restore confidence in the economy and help turn things around.

The lawmaker also noted that even though Ghanaians cherish the country's democratic gains, it should not be taken for granted, adding:

"...the continuous "abysmal, inept, insensitive, incompetent and visionless leadership represents the greatest threat to Ghana's democratic stability. President Akufo-Addo should fear empty stomachs, not loaded guns."

Remain Loyal To 1992 Constitution - Akufo-Addo To Ghana's military

Ablakwa was reacting to Akufo-Addo's call on the Ghana Armed Forces to remain loyal to the 1992 constitution. The president made the remarks on Friday, October 21, 2022, in front of troops at the Idris Barracks in Kumasi during his tour of the Ashanti Region.

In his address to the men and women in uniform, Akufo-Addo urged them to offer him their unalloyed support and loyalty as he worked to revitalise Ghana's struggling economy.

Akufo-Addo’s Reign Has Been Very Terrible For Ghana’s Economy – Prof Hanke

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that US-based economist, Professor Steve Hanke, had attributed the current economic challenges to the bad policies of the Akufo-Addo-led government.

Making his signature blunt tweet about Ghana’s economy on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, the John Hopkins University applied economics scholar said Ghana’s inflation continued to rank among the world's top ten.

