The Member of Parliament for Mpraeso, Davis Opoku Ansah, has accused the Finance Minister of lacking the credibility to negotiate an IMF programme for the country

The NPP MP says the continuous stay in office of Ken Ofori-Atta is delaying the IMF bailout and further compounding the economic woes

This follows intense pressure by the Minority in Parliament and some of their colleagues on the NPP side for the Finance Minister to be removed from office

More and more people are joining the calls for the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, to be removed from office.

Mr Ofori-Atta has been disowned by some of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) MPs in Parliament, who are demanding his immediate resignation. In a petition to President Akufo-Addo, the 80 NPP MPs said they will not support government business in the House, including the 2023 budget, until the Minister is shown the exit.

L-R: MP for Mpraeso Davis Opoku Ansah and the 'embattled' Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta Image Credit: @opklive/Facebook

The Minority has gone a step further and filed a motion of censure for the removal of Mr Ofori-Atta because he has superintended the current economic mismanagement.

Wading into the discussion, the Member of Parliament for Mpraeso, Davis Opoku Ansah, accused the Finance Minister of lacking the credibility to negotiate an International Monetary Fund (IMF) deal for the country.

Fresh Face At Finance Ministry Will Restore Confidence in Ghanaian Economy - NPP MP

Taking to his Facebook page, Mr Opoku Ansah said a fresh face would restore the needed confidence in the economy and help turn things around.

"He has lost the trust of many, including Members of Parliament and the whole country. A fresh face will bring the 3 C's. Competence, confidence and credibility. He needs to help the President. He must resign now!"

Critics of Mr Ofori-Atta, who are growing by the day, say the Minister lacks the economic know-how to deal with the current economic crisis, which has seen the Akufo-Addo-led government return to the IMF.

An inflation figure in the region of 37%, which has led to skyrocketing prices of goods and services, and cedi-dollar depreciation, which has also seen the local currency being tagged the worst-performing in the world, are reasons some adduce to back such resignation calls.

Sack Ofori-Atta: 80 MPs Want Finance Minister And His Deputy Removed From Office

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported how in an unprecedented turn of events in Ghana's politics, MPs from the Majority side of the House had called on President Nana Akufo-Addo to sack Mr Ofori-Atta.

They also demanded the immediate dismissal of a Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen.

