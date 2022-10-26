A private legal practitioner has unveiled plans to lead a massive demonstration against President Nana Akufo-Addo

The demonstration dubbed 'Ku me Preko Reloaded' is intended to trigger the immediate resignation of the President from office

In a post on his Facebook handle, Martin Kpebu said the protest march is scheduled for Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 7 am

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ghana is set to witness a massive demonstration that will shake the very foundations of the country's political structure.

That is the plan of a private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu, who adds that all is set for the protest march dubbed 'Ku me Preko Reloaded'.

L-R: Martin Kpebu, a group of demonstrators and President Akufo-Addo Image Credit: @martin.kpebu/Facebook

Source: Getty Images

Scheduled for Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 7 am, Mr Kpebu, a vociferous critic of the Akufo-Addo-led government, says the demonstration is meant to highlight the economic difficulties the ordinary Ghanaian faces daily.

Martin Kpebu Rallies Ghanaians To Show Up For Reloaded 'Ku Me Preko' Demo

Taking to his Facebook page, the human rights lawyer called on Ghanaians from all walks of life to pour out onto the streets and join the protest because the President had failed to deliver.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

"Let's join the Ku me Preko Demo Reloaded! to force Akufo-Addo to #Resign. Date: Saturday, November 5, 2022. We gather at Obra Spot-Kwame Nkrumah Interchange. Demo begins at 7am."

The post, which has garnered over 300 comments so far, was accompanied by a picture of a young man who took his life at Kasoa in the Central Region a few weeks ago by climbing a high-tension electricity pole. Eyewitnesses said the deceased had complained of hardships in the economy moments before his untimely death.

Next Saturday's demonstration will be a replica of the 1995 one, which President Akufo-Addo organized to protest what was described as economic difficulties under the late former President Rawlings.

Several years down the lane and with several IMF programmes, a section of the populace still laments the poor state of the economy.

Lawyer Martin Kpebu Demands Immediate Resignation Of Akufo-Addo: 'He’s Giving Us Too Much Headache'

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mr Kpebu had called on the President to resign immediately for losing the fight against the illegal mining menace.

According to him, President Akufo-Addo has shown incompetence in dealing with the menace that has destroyed the country's water bodies and the environment

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh