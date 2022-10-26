Speaker Alban Bagbin and Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu disagreed on Wednesday over the best way to decide the fate of Sarah Adwoa Safo

Adwoa Safo has breached Parliament's rules on absenteeism and the Privileges Committee has recommended that her seat be declared vacant and a by-election held to elect a new MP for Dome-Kwabenya

However, while Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu wants the committee's recommendation to be followed the Speaker ruled that the best thing to do is to put it to a vote in Parliament

A war of words ensued between Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

The clash was triggered by disagreements between the two politicians over how to decide the fate of absentee Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo.

The Speaker decided on Wednesday that the Privileges Committee report on the MP was not final and that it must brought to the House for all parliamentarians to vote on whether to declare her seat vacant or not.

But Majority Leader rejected the decision by the Speaker of Parliament on the fate of Dome-Kwabenya legislator, Sarah Adwoa Safo.

The Privileges Committee recommended that the Dome-Kwabenya MP’s seat should be declared vacant for blatantly breaching Parliament’s rules on absenteeism.

“It is for the House to go through it because the mandate given to an MP, representation, is so crucial that it cannot be left to the subjective view of any person or group of people but the whole House,” Speaker Bagbin delivered his anticipated ruling on the matter.

However, in a quick reaction the Majority Leader said the Speaker has erred in his ruling.

Although the seat belongs to the Majority side, they want her out. Adwoa Safo has been accused of breaking ranks with her governing party and failing to push through government businesses that needed the votes of Majority MPs.

“I am expressing my discomfort with this unfortunate ruling that you have made. I totally disagree,” he told the Speaker.

He said the ruling does not sit with the Constitution and with the Speaker’s own earlier statements on the matter.

“Very inconsistent,” he fumed.

The Speaker hit back at the MP for Suame for the remarks that sought to question his ruling and for the umpteenth time, and the two disagreed bitterly in Parliament.

The Speaker compelled the MP to retract his comments, albeit reluctantly.

But when the MP spoke to the press later, he stood his ground on his views that the Speaker erred in his understanding of the Constitution.

He vowed to take firm steps to reverse the Speaker’s ruling.

