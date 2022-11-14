President Nana Akufo-Addo has acted swiftly to sack one of the young appointees of his administrations, Charles Adu Boahen

A letter signed by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, explained that the minister of state in charge of finance has been terminated with immediate effect

Investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas has alleged in his "Galamsey Economy" exposé that Adu Boahen took money to introduce the president and the vice president to undercover journalists who had posed as foreign investors

Minister of Finance at the Office of the President Charles Adu Boahen has been sacked following allegations against him in an investigative report by Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Charles Adu Boahen was the minister of state in charge of finance at the Presidency. Source: UGC

In a statement, Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, said the termination of Adu Boahen's appointment takes immediate effect.

"After being made aware of the allegations levelled against the Minister in the expose, "Galamsey Economy", the President spoke to Mr. Adu Boahen, after which he took the decision to terminate his appointment, and also to refer the matter to the Special Prosecutor for further investigations.

"The President thanked Mr. Adu Boahen for his strong services to his government since his appointment in 2017, and wished him well in his future endeavours," the statement was brief.

The letter from the presidency announcing Adu Boahen's immediate termination was signed by Eugene Arhin. Source: UGC.

Anas Aremeyaw Anas Makes Corruption Allegations Against Charles Adu Boahen

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that undercover journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas made damaging allegations about Charles Adu Boahen.

The renowned undercover journalist alleged that investigators attached to his Tiger Eye PI posed as investors during a meeting with the minister in the United Arab Emirates.

The purpose of that meeting was to expose Adu Boahen as a corrupt public official in Nana Akufo-Addo’s administration.

Publishing snippets of his latest investigative report in the New Crusading Guide on Monday, November 14, 2022, Anas alleged that the minister told the undercover journalists that vice president Mahamudu Bawumia needs only $200,000 to give his support to an investor.

The minister allegedly made that comment in his bid to tell the “investors” that to get ahead as an investor in Ghana, one needs the blessing of the likes of the vice president and at a price.

Titled “Our Minister & The Cash”, Anas also said in the report that after the minister received wads of dollars as gift for shopping, he promised to present the president Nana Akufo-Addo at some point in the negotiations.

Source: YEN.com.gh