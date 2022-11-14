The dismissed Minister of State at the Finance Ministry has broken his silence on his alleged involvement in the latest investigative work

This comes on the heels of the dismissal of Adu Boahen after he was captured in the Anas exposé alleging that the Vice President needs just $200,000 to allow investments in the country

But shortly after that, Adu Boahen denied being an influence peddler and using Dr Bawumia’s name to receive bribes

Charles Adu Boahen, the dismissed Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, has denied using the vice president, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s name to receive bribes in 2018.

According to him, the video was made in 2018 and entrapped him into making the said disclosures.

Anas Exposé: Akufo-Addo Sacks Adu Boahen; Orders Special Prosecutor To Probe Him

After snippets of the latest investigation by undercover journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas were leaked, the President sacked the Minister and ordered the Office of the Special Prosecutor to investigate his conduct.

In an earlier statement, Dr Bawumia also disowned Adu Boahen and added that he cherishes his integrity in Ghanaian politics.

Anas Exposé: Adu Boahen Denies Allegations of Influence Peddling; Using Bawumia's Name To Receive Bribes

But taking to his social media handle, the embattled Minister denied the allegations of influence peddling and using the name of the Veep to receive bribes from investors.

He also maintained his innocence amid allegations and accused Anas of entrapping him.

“..I have not been involved in this act of which I am being accused…..I will however look forward to a full investiogation which I hope will reveal that I have not committed this act,” he said.

A yet-to-be-aired investigative piece by the award-winning journalist, Anas allegedly captures Adu Boahen, asking some investors from the United Arab Emirates to pay an appearance fee of $200,000 to enable them to invest in the country.

Anas Exposé: Dr Bawumia Proudly Touts His Integrity, Says It Is His Most Cherished Asset; Disowns Adu Boahen

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Bawumia had distanced himself from the contents of the latest piece of investigative work by Anas.

Even before the full video is aired later today, the Vice President has called on Ghanaians to ignore what the minister is alleged to have said.

Taking to his social media page, Dr Bawumia touted his integrity, saying it is his most cherished asset.

