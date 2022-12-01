The Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central has likened Vice President Dr Bawumia to England's Harry Maguire

Isaac Adongo says the way Dr Bawumia has poorly managed the economy it's just like how Maguire plays football

Adongo made this known when he took his turn to debate the 2023 budget statement and economic policy document of the Akufo-Addo-led government

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

The minority in parliament has launched a scathing attack on Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for superintending over the current economic crisis.

According to the Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo, the Veep, who is also the Head of the country's Economic Management Team, has become a risk to Ghana's economic prosperity.

L-R: Isaac Adongo, England's Harry Maguire and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia Image Credit: @isaac.adongo.3 @HarryMaguire93 @MBawumia

Source: Facebook

Speaking on the floor of parliament, when he took his turn to debate the 2023 budget statement and economic policy document of the Akufo-Addo-led government, the NDC MP christened Dr Bawumia as the "Maguire" of economics.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Explaining further, he said the Vice President's poor management of the economy is just like how an English player, Harry Maguire, plays football and scores own goals.

"This 'Economic Maguire' went to Malata market and we were clapping saying this man is the best in managing foreign currency. The same 'Economic Maguire' was roaming at Central University delivering lectures on how to restore the value of the cedi."

He also added that when Dr Bawumia assumed the reins of power as the Head of the Economic Management Team, he failed to translate those theories into practice.

"Mr. Speaker when we gave this Maguire the opportunity to be at the center of our defense, he became the risk of our own goal. Dr. Bawumia, our Economic Maguire is now tackling all the fundamentals of our economy and destroying all of them," he said.

Adongo Explains Why Bawumia Is Wrong to Blame Covid-19 And Ukraine-Russia War For Ghana's Economic Challenges

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the NDC's Isaac Adongo had expressed that Dr Bawumia joined the fray to wrongly blame Covid-19 and the Ukraine-Russia war for Ghana's economic challenges.

According to him, the Covid pandemic and the less-than-one-month Ukraine-Russia war only took advantage of pre-existing negative conditions in the economy.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh