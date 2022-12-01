A former Board Chair of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has vouched for the integrity of the embattled minister of finance

Prof Stephen Adei says Ken Ofori-Atta has integrity more than 99% of politicians in Ghana

Ofori-Atta is facing intense pressure from within the NPP and out of it for him to be relieved of his duties as minister

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Professor Stephen Adei, the former Board Chairman of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), says he can vouch for the integrity of the finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

According to him, the way and manner some Members of Parliament agitated for the removal of the minister made it look like he was guilty of several corrupt and criminal offences.

L-R: Prof Stephen Adei and Minister of Finance Ken Ofori-Atta Image Credit: @benwayogh

Source: Facebook

Prof Stephen Adei: I'm Unhappy Over How 'Ken Must Go' Agenda Was Executed

Prof Adei, who spoke to Accra-based Joy News, expressed his displeasure over how MPs demanded the dismissal of Ofori-Atta.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Commenting on the censure motion by the minority, he said there were better ways to handle the issues relating to his impeachment rather than tarnish his hard-earned reputation.

Ken Ofori-Atta: Embattled Finance Minister Has More Integrity Than 99% Of All Politicians

He added that Ofori-Atta has more integrity than 99 per cent of all politicians in Ghana.

"I have known Mr. Ofori-Atta for almost 23 years, I can say that he is a friend, a businessman of high integrity….I do not think that it is fair to impugn on the integrity of Ken Ofori-Atta. I know him personally as a Christian, a businessman and a politician," he said.

The finance minister is facing the time of his life after MPs from the governing NPP demanded his dismissal on the grounds of incompetence and mismanagement of the Ghanaian economy.

Subsequently, NDC MPs filed a motion for his removal, which is currently before the house for consideration.

The minister has, however, discounted all those claims in all his doings; he worked in the country's supreme interest.

Kwame Pianim Launches Scathing Attack On Ken Ofori-Atta – Go Before You Destroy Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the latest high-profile person to join the advocacy for Mr Ofori-Atta to leave office is a founding member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Pianim.

According to him, the Minister has no business being in office due to the current economic crisis being witnessed under his supervision.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh