Confusion ensued during the 10th National Democratic Congress (NDC) Youth and Women Conference on Saturday

The agitations unfolded inside the auditorium over the album for the Conference, delaying the process for hours

A video capturing disorder inside the auditorium has garnered reactions from social media users

A video capturing confusion at the 10th National Democratic Congress (NDC) Youth and Women Conference has emerged online.

Photos from 10th NDC Youth and Women Congress. Credit: 3news.

Source: UGC

Per 3news, the agitations ensued inside the auditorium over the album for the Conference, delaying the process for hours.

Alex Segbefia restores order

Chairman of the party's elections committee, Alex Segbefia, restored calm by asking all to walk out of the auditorium after a crunch meeting with the two candidates for the National Youth Organiser position.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

''There are too many people in this hall who are not delegates,'' he announced in the public address system.

He then asked everybody to leave the hall. ''Everybody will be asked to leave the hall while we put in place the ballot boxes ...''

The Conference was held at the University of Cape Coast in the Central Region of Ghana ahead of the party's National Delegates' Congress slated for December 17.

Netizens reacted to the video after it emerged on social media. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

How peeps reacted to the video online

Abdul Karim Political Speaker commented:

No political party can match the NDC when it comes to violence. Just youth and women conference twaa.

Alswel Annan posted:

Eiii NDC.

Ibrahim Zakari replied Abdul Karim Political Speaker

It's everywhere! Where there is no justice, automatically there would be vawulence.

Victor Owusu commented:

Because politics is now taken as a very lucrative business instead of electing people to serve us so politicians nowadays don't mind killing just to win because they know when they ascend the throne he is automatically rich. Henceforth we need someone who will change such a narrative by making politics a gateway or bitter place for them, if not we will never get genuine ones to serve us. This is currently our problem.

Tina S Frimpong reacted:

Victor Owusu God bless you, dear. The first paragraph is highlighted.

NDC Elections: Hanna Bissiw, Opare Addo Retained as Women's and Youth Organisers

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Hanna Louisa Bissiw has been retained as the National Women’s Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The former Member of Parliament for Tano South garnered 433 votes to clinch victory over her fiercest opponent Margaret Ansei who polled 362 of the votes cast during the NDC Youth and Women Conference held at the University of Cape Coast in the Central Region of Ghana on Saturday.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh