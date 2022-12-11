Dr Hanna Louisa Bissiw has been retained as the National Women’s Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC)

She polled 433 votes to defeat her closest opponent during the NDC's 10th Women and Youth congress at the University of Cape Coast on Saturday

George Opare Addo was also maintained as the National Youth Organiser as he obtained 533 votes to triumph over his fiercest contender, Brogya Genfi

Former Ghanaian legislator, Dr Hanna Louisa Bissiw, has been retained as the National Women’s Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Dr Hanna Louisa Bissiw and George Opare Addo retain their positions

The former Member of Parliament for Tano South garnered 433 votes to clinch victory over her fiercest opponent Margaret Ansei who polled 362 of the votes cast during the NDC's Women and Youth congress held at the University of Cape Coast in the Central Region of Ghana on Saturday.

George Opare Addo, popularly known as Pablo, was also retained as the National Youth Organiser. He received 533 votes to triumph over his fiercest contender Brogya Genfi who polled 508 votes.

Other winners at NDC's Women and Youth congress

Abigail Akwabea Elorm Mensah and Felicia Dzifa Tegah, who obtained 341 and 260 votes respectively, were also elected as the Deputy Women’s Organisers of the Party, Citi News reported.

For the Deputy Youth Organiser position, Osman Abdulai Ayariga and Ruth Dela Sedoh won with 373 and 313 votes respectively, defeating eight other opponents.

The Women and Youth congress comes ahead of the NDC National Executive Congress slated for December 17.

