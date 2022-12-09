The minister of finance says he’s innocent of all charges levelled against him by the minority

Ken Ofori-Atta insists he has committed no crime following the censure motion

He thus called on the NDC MPs to eschew partisanship since they cannot substantiate the allegations

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

The embattled minister of finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has absolved himself of the allegations levelled against him by the Minority in parliament in their censure motion for his removal.

According to him, those claims are not accurate since he has committed no crime.

L-R: Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta and a section of the minority in parliament Image Credit: @Samuel-A-Jinapor @rattoh1

Source: Facebook

Speaking on the floor of the house during the debate on the report of the censure committee, Ofori-Atta said the claims against him by the NDC MPs cannot be substantiated and urged them to be more thorough in subsequent ones.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He also called on them to eschew partisan politics in all their doings.

“….we would hope that in the future, such censures will have some more thoroughness and will be less politically motivated….even if I say I am innocent, they will not believe me and if I ask for proof and truth, they will not be able to answer that. So I have committed no crime,” he said.

Ofori-Atta Censure Motion: Isaac Adongo Demands Finance Minister Resigns After Minority Lost Vote

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo, had demanded that Ken Ofori-Atta resigns honourably from office.

According to the Deputy Ranking Member of the Finance Committee, the embattled minister needs to exit the scene for someone with fresh ideas to take over.

Making the call during the debate on the censure motion by the minority for Ofori-Atta to be removed from office, he wondered why the minister was still in office when the majority of Ghanaians wanted him out.

Ofori-Atta Says Censure Motions In The Future Should Be More Thorough, And Less Politically Motivated

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has also reported that the Finance minister had described the motion of censure filed by the Minority against him as good for the progress of Ghana’s democracy.

Speaking in Parliament on Thursday, December 8, 2022, during a debate by the plenary, the finance minister stated emphatically that the grounds presented by opposition MPs for the revocation of his appointment were untrue.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh