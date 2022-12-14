President Nana Akufo-Addo has called on African countries to stop begging for aid

He says countries on the continent must desist from that practice to earn respect from western countries

The president’s comments come at a time Ghana has reached a staff-level agreement with the IMF for a $3 billion bailout package

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the president of Ghana has made a rallying call to African countries to stop begging for aid.

According to him, desisting from that practice will earn Africa global respect and change negative perceptions about the continent.

Wean Yourselves Off Begging - Akufo-Addo To Africa

In his opening remarks at the US-Africa Leaders’ Summit in Washington DC, Akufo-Addo urged African countries to wean themselves off begging.

“If we stop being beggars and spend African money inside the continent, Africa will not need to ask for respect from anyone, we will get the respect we deserve. If we make it prosperous as it should be, respect will follow,” he said.

Akufo-Addo Calls For Greater Collaboration Among African Countries

He also called for greater solidarity among Africans since the continent’s destiny depends on each country doing its bit to address shared aspirations.

President Akufo-Addo added that Africa had enough skills and manpower needed to propel it to prosperity. What was needed, he said is the concerted political will to make “Africa work.”

The president’s remarks come at a time Ghana has turned to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout agreement of $3 billion to help address the country’s economic crisis.

Ghana Launches Development Bank To Support Akufo-Addo’s Vision Of Development Beyond Aid

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that President Akufo-Addo had formally launched the Development Bank Ghana, to spearhead his vision of Ghana Beyond Aid.

The president’s vision involves positioning the private sector to lead the socio-economic transformation of Ghana and create quality jobs for Ghanaians.

Speaking at the launch of the event at the Kempinski Hotel, Accra, Akufo-Addo said the formal outdooring of the $750 million bank is the culmination of years of painstaking efforts undertaken by his administration to strengthen the infrastructure for the transformation of the Ghanaian economy for private sector-led growth.

