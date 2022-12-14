Nana Akufo-Addo has urged African leaders to deliver sterling leadership that can end the characteristic hunger, poverty and disease on the continent

Speaking at an event held as part of the US-Africa Leaders' Summit, Nana Akufo-Addo said the destiny of all black people is bound up with Africa

He said African leaders must help make Africa the place for investment, progress and prosperity

President Nana Akufo-Addo has urged his colleague leaders on the African continent to deliver excellent leadership that can change the African narrative.

Speaking at the Closing Plenary of the African and Diasporan Young Leaders Forum held as part of the US-Africa Leaders' Summit, Akufo-Addo urged leaders to end the disease, hunger, poverty and illegal mass migration that has characterised the African story.

"Let us all remember that the destiny of all black people, no matter where they are in the world, is bound up with Africa. We should never forget that famous admonition of the celebrated Jamaican reggae star, Peter Tosh, when he said: 'Don't care where you come from. As long as you're a black man, you're an African,'" he appealed on December 13, 2022.

He said African leaders must help make Africa the place for investment, progress and prosperity, and not from where the youth flee in the hope of accessing the mirage of a better life in Europe, Asia or the Americas.

"That is what 'Beyond the Return' seeks to do, so we can derive maximum dividends from our relations with the diaspora in mutually beneficial co-operation, and as partners for shared growth and development," he added.

