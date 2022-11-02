Akufo-Addo’s Daughter Denies Getting $25 Million To Paint Interchanges

Gyankroma Akufo-Addo has said claims that she received $25 million to beautify interchanges in Accra are false

She said in a press statement that no contract has been awarded to paint the interchanges in the capital

She also said she has instructed her lawyers to act on the attempt to destroy her hard-earned reputation

One of the daughters of the president Gyankroma Akufo-Addo has denied allegations she was awarded a $25 million contract by the state to beautify some interchanges in the capital, Accra.

The claim was first made by controversial media practitioner Kevin Taylor on October 26 on his Loud Silence medium but has since been republished on other media platforms.

Kevin Taylor's publication alleged that while the huge contract was awarded to Gyankroma, who is also CEO of the Creative Arts Agency, other daughters of president Akufo-Addo's were also running capital intensive businesses.

Gyankroma Akufo-Addo is of the five daughters of the president. Source: UGC.

But in a swift rebuttal Gyankroma explained in a press statement sighted by YEN.com. gh that no contract to beautify interchanges or underpasses has either been conceived, offered, or accepted by her.

“Indeed, any tender or contract awarded for such a project would have been made public,” she said.

The press statement further explained how some of three key interchanges in the capital came to be painted:

The projects were solely conceived, managed, and financially undertaken by The Creative Arts Agency, through its own fundraising activities.

Site 1: Ako Adjei, was funded by the private sector.

Site 2: Tetteh Quarshie, was paid for by myself, Gyankroma Akufo-Addo.

Site 3: was completed through the generosity of the creatively minded Ben Asante, CEO of Ghana Gas, understanding its social community importance.

The paint used for each site, again, was provided by Coral Paints and its CEO, who understand the importance of pushing visibility of Ghanaian artists.

“The absurdity of $25 million, or any amount for that matter, being awarded to myself to undertake this project is a disgusting narrative. It is a complete fabrication being propagated by some shameless persons, and which, unfortunately, has been published by sections of the media,” she was worried.

She said the beautification of the interchanges was done for profit reasons and “there have been no lucrative contracts awarded for it.”

“All efforts to undermine my credibility through the publication of these falsehoods and baseless lies will not wash.

“I have instructed my lawyer to seek redress in the law courts against persons and media houses that published these falsehoods with the sole intention of destroying my reputation,” Gyankroma Akufo-Addo disclosed in the statement.

