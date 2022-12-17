The National Chairman of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has assured that the outcome of the congress won't destroy the party

He says the heightened tensions experienced during the buildup of the election won't go beyond today

Over 9,000 party delegates are currently at the Accra Sports Stadium to elect national executives on a four-year mandate

Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, the National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has assured that the heightened tensions in the buildup to the congress won't go beyond today.

According to him, the outcome of the polls won't divide the party nor tear it apart.

L-R: National Chairman Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo and some NDC supporters Image Credit: @Ofosuampofoo

NDC Aspirants Engage In Smear Campaign Ahead Of National Congress

This comes after some aspirants lobbying for positions engaged in what some described as verbal attacks against their opponents.

One such keen contest is the race for the National Chairmanship slot, where the incumbent Ofosu-Ampofo is slugging it out with General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia.

Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo: NDC National Chair Assures Rancour Experienced Ahead Of Elections Will Die Down After Polls

In an address at the ongoing congress at the Accra Sports Stadium, Ofosu-Ampofo expressed optimism that the rancour being experienced will die down after the polls.

He added that even though the heat in the lead-up to the elections may have put all sides in a difficult situation, it shows the democratic prowess of the NDC.

He also turned his guns on the governing NPP, saying the president's inability to heed calls to sack Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, who has been accused of mismanaging the economy.

"They [Ghanaians] are looking for leaders who will not direct access and opportunities to their children, brothers, cousins, mothers, and clansmen," he said.

NDC Congress: Over 9,000 Delegates Converge At Accra Sports Stadium To Elect National Executives Today

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that more than 9,000 delegates drawn from the various electoral areas in the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) had converged today, December 17, 2022, for its delegates congress.

The congress ongoing at the nation's capital, Accra is expected to elect National executives on a four-year mandate.

Source: YEN.com.gh