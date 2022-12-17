The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is holding the party's 10th National Delegates' Conference on Saturday [today], December 17

More than 9,000 delegates are expected to elect national executives at the Accra Sports Stadium to lead the NDC to victory in 2024

One of the key positions being fiercely contested is the National Chairmanship race between the current Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, and General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia

The largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is holding its 10th National Executives Conference at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday [today], December 17, 2022.

Live video as NDC holds 10th National Executives Conference.

How many delegates are expected to vote at the 10th NDC congress?

Delegates have begun arriving at the stadium to elect national executives to lead the party to victory in 2024. More than 9,000 delegates from the various electoral areas will elect national executives for a four-year mandate.

Chairmanship race is one of the key positions being fiercely contested

YEN.com.gh previously reported that some of the keen contests will be the National Chairmanship race, which will see the incumbent, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo slug it out with the General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia.

Watch the live stream below:

NDC Congress: Over 9,000 Delegates Converge At Accra Sports Stadium To Elect National Executives

More than 9,000 delegates drawn from the various electoral areas in the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have begun converging at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Among some of the keen contests will be the National Chairmanship race which will see the incumbent, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo slug it out with the General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah.

NDC Elections: Hanna Bissiw, Opare Addo Retained as Women's and Youth Organisers

Dr Hanna Louisa Bissiw, has been retained as the National Women's Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The former Member of Parliament for Tano South garnered 433 votes to clinch victory over her fiercest opponent Margaret Ansei who polled 362 of the votes cast during the NDC Youth and Women Conference held at the University of Cape Coast in the Central Region of Ghana on Saturday.

