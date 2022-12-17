NDC Congress: Over 9,000 Delegates Converge At Accra Sports Stadium To Elect National Executives Today
- Some 9,000 delegates of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) are expected to elect National Executives today, December 17, 2022
- The congress expected to take place at the Accra Sports Stadium will see the election of National Executives on a four-year mandate
- Among some of the keen contests is the National Chairmanship race between the incumbent Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo and General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia
More than 9,000 delegates drawn from the various electoral areas in the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have begun converging at the Accra Sports Stadium.
The party has slated today, December 17, 2022, for its delegates congress to elect National executives on a four-year mandate.
NDC National Congress: Ofosu-Ampofo and Asiedu Nketia Slug It Out For Chairmanship Slot
Among some of the keen contests will be the National Chairmanship race which will see the incumbent, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo slug it out with the General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah.
The campaigning for that top position has been acrimonious as both candidates have equally expressed confidence in winning after working tirelessly for the party.
Asiedu Nketia Accuses Ofosu-Ampofo Of Failing To Ensure A Proper Collation Of 2020 Results
The tension between the two front runners escalated after a viral leaked audio tape of Asiedu Nketia accused Ofosu-Ampofo of failing to properly collate the party’s 2020 election results for its petition challenging the victory of President Nana Akufo-Addo and the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).
These claims including another which accuses the incumbent Chairman of enjoying the backing of the NPP have been vehemently denied.
Some party members have had cause to condemn the utterances of Asiedu Nketia which appears
Check below the full list of candidates vying for various positions:
CHAIRMAN
Samuel Yaw Adusei
Johnson Asiedu Nketia
Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo
Nii Armah Ashitey
VICE CHAIRMAN
Sherif Abdul-Nasiru
Abanga Yakubu Alhassan
Dr. Sherry Ayittey
Seth Ofori Ohene
Awudu Sofo Azourka
Alhaji Amadu B. Sorogho
Alhaji Habibu Adramani
Evelyn Enyonam Mensah
GENERAL SECRETARY
Elvis Afriyie Ankrah
Fifi Fiavi Kwetey
Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor
DEPUTY GENERAL SECRETARY
Francis Lanme Guribe
Catherine Deynu
Barbara Serwaa Asamoah
Gbande Foyo Mustapha
Kwame Zu
Bradi Paul Opata
Evans Amoo
NATIONAL ORGANIZER
Joshua Hamidu Akamba
Henry Osei Akoto
Mahdi Mohammed Gibrill
Sidii Abubakari
Solomon Yaw Nkansah
Chief Hamilton Biney Nixon
Joseph Yammin
DEPUTY NATIONAL ORGANIZER
Kobby Barlon
Habib Mohammed Tahiru
Elikem Eric Kevin Kwame Kotoko
Alhaji Yaw Kundow
COMMUNICATION OFFICER
Sammy Gyamfi
DEPUTY COMMUNICATION OFFICER
Godwin Ako Gunn
Adongo Atule Jacob
Malik Basintale
Kwaku Boahen Anthony
Mohammed Naziru
ZONGO CAUCUS CO-ORDINATOR
Abass Zulkarnain Kambari
Hon. Alhaji Babanlamie Abu Sadat
Mamah Mohammed Cole Younger
Abdul-Aziz Mohammed
Yakubu Mahmud Mudi
NEC MEMBERS
Ephraim Nii Tan Sackey
Perez Fernandez Armah Laryea
Issahaku Issah Adel
Rev. Irene Sena Agbleke
Abdullah Farrakhan Ishaq
Malik Adama
Victoria Kuma-Mintah
Emmanuel Ewoenam Yao Adzome-Dzokanda
Cecilia N. Asaga
Ebenezer Effah Hackman
Najawa Alhaji Issah
Stephen Ladzedo
Anita Annan
Ransford Chatman Vanni-Amoah
Thomas Ayisi Kumah
Wonder Victor Kutor
Mohammed Mamudu
Araba Tagoe
Famous Kwesi Kuadugah
