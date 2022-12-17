Some 9,000 delegates of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) are expected to elect National Executives today, December 17, 2022

The congress expected to take place at the Accra Sports Stadium will see the election of National Executives on a four-year mandate

Among some of the keen contests is the National Chairmanship race between the incumbent Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo and General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia

More than 9,000 delegates drawn from the various electoral areas in the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have begun converging at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The party has slated today, December 17, 2022, for its delegates congress to elect National executives on a four-year mandate.

NDC flag and some NDC supporters Image Credit: @ayorimba.godwin

Source: Facebook

NDC National Congress: Ofosu-Ampofo and Asiedu Nketia Slug It Out For Chairmanship Slot

Among some of the keen contests will be the National Chairmanship race which will see the incumbent, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo slug it out with the General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah.

The campaigning for that top position has been acrimonious as both candidates have equally expressed confidence in winning after working tirelessly for the party.

Asiedu Nketia Accuses Ofosu-Ampofo Of Failing To Ensure A Proper Collation Of 2020 Results

The tension between the two front runners escalated after a viral leaked audio tape of Asiedu Nketia accused Ofosu-Ampofo of failing to properly collate the party’s 2020 election results for its petition challenging the victory of President Nana Akufo-Addo and the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

These claims including another which accuses the incumbent Chairman of enjoying the backing of the NPP have been vehemently denied.

Some party members have had cause to condemn the utterances of Asiedu Nketia which appears

Check below the full list of candidates vying for various positions:

CHAIRMAN

Samuel Yaw Adusei

Johnson Asiedu Nketia

Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo

Nii Armah Ashitey

VICE CHAIRMAN

Sherif Abdul-Nasiru

Abanga Yakubu Alhassan

Dr. Sherry Ayittey

Seth Ofori Ohene

Awudu Sofo Azourka

Alhaji Amadu B. Sorogho

Alhaji Habibu Adramani

Evelyn Enyonam Mensah

GENERAL SECRETARY

Elvis Afriyie Ankrah

Fifi Fiavi Kwetey

Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor

DEPUTY GENERAL SECRETARY

Francis Lanme Guribe

Catherine Deynu

Barbara Serwaa Asamoah

Gbande Foyo Mustapha

Kwame Zu

Bradi Paul Opata

Evans Amoo

NATIONAL ORGANIZER

Joshua Hamidu Akamba

Henry Osei Akoto

Mahdi Mohammed Gibrill

Sidii Abubakari

Solomon Yaw Nkansah

Chief Hamilton Biney Nixon

Joseph Yammin

DEPUTY NATIONAL ORGANIZER

Kobby Barlon

Habib Mohammed Tahiru

Elikem Eric Kevin Kwame Kotoko

Alhaji Yaw Kundow

COMMUNICATION OFFICER

Sammy Gyamfi

DEPUTY COMMUNICATION OFFICER

Godwin Ako Gunn

Adongo Atule Jacob

Malik Basintale

Kwaku Boahen Anthony

Mohammed Naziru

ZONGO CAUCUS CO-ORDINATOR

Abass Zulkarnain Kambari

Hon. Alhaji Babanlamie Abu Sadat

Mamah Mohammed Cole Younger

Abdul-Aziz Mohammed

Yakubu Mahmud Mudi

NEC MEMBERS

Ephraim Nii Tan Sackey

Perez Fernandez Armah Laryea

Issahaku Issah Adel

Rev. Irene Sena Agbleke

Abdullah Farrakhan Ishaq

Malik Adama

Victoria Kuma-Mintah

Emmanuel Ewoenam Yao Adzome-Dzokanda

Cecilia N. Asaga

Ebenezer Effah Hackman

Najawa Alhaji Issah

Stephen Ladzedo

Anita Annan

Ransford Chatman Vanni-Amoah

Thomas Ayisi Kumah

Wonder Victor Kutor

Mohammed Mamudu

Araba Tagoe

Famous Kwesi Kuadugah

Source: YEN.com.gh