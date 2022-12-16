The swearing-in of George Opare Addo as NDC National Youth Organiser will be postponed momentarily

This is because a high court has granted an application for an interim injunction on the process

Brogya Genfi, who was Opare Addo's closest contender, suspects foul play in the election that declared the incumbent (Opare Addo) the Youth Organiser-elect

A high court has ordered the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the Electoral Commission not to swear in George Opare Addo as National Youth Organiser of the opposition party.

This is after the court, the Amasaman High Court, granted an application for interim injunction against the NDC, the NDC Congress Planning Committee Chairman, Alex Segbefia, the NDC Acting Director of Elections, Daniel Amartey, the Electoral Commission and George Opare Addo.

The injunction restrains them, their agents or assigns from swearing-in George Opare Addo as the National Youth Organiser-elect of the NDC.

They have been further restrained from holding George Opare Addo, aka Pablo, out as the National Youth Organiser-elect of the NDC.

Documents sighted by YEN.com.gh show that the court heard the application for interim injunction brought by Brogya Genfi, a contestant in the just-ended National Youth Organiser election of the NDC and others.

The Plaintiffs are challenging the legality of George Opare Addo's election on grounds that the process violated two express decisions of the high court and the NDC.

The Plaintiffs have filed a Writ of Summons, seeking the annulment of the just-ended National Youth Organiser election on the basis that 22 TEIN president delegates who by the expressed orders of the High Court were supposed to vote in the elections, were excluded or prevented from participating in the elections.

They claim some 17 persons who were not supposed to participate in the elections were rather allowed to vote.

The Plaintiffs are of the view that given the fact that the margin between the two candidates was only 25 votes, the said illegalities and infractions constituting 39 votes, significantly impacted the outcome of the elections.

Mahama Brokers Ceasefire Deal Between Sammy Gyamfi And Opare Addo

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that former President John Mahama has brokered a peace deal between two top NDC National Executives.

The two, Sammy Gyamfi (National Communications Officer) and George Opare Addo (National Youth Organiser-elect) had been at each other’s throats after the just-ended 10th National Youth and Women’s conference.

Mahama admonished the two NDC executives that their public rants serve as a distraction from the hardship imposed on Ghanaians by the Akufo-Addo-led government.

