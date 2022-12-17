The NDC has announced that delegates from three constituencies will not take part in the party's national delegates on Saturday, December 16

The party has explained that a pending court injunction prevents delegates from Dormaa Central, Manhyia South and Agona East from taking part

More than 9,000 party delegates made up of grassroots and former government appointees are casting their votes to elect new national executives

Delegates from three constituencies have been barred from taking part in voting to elect national executives for the opposition NDC at their congress.

The mammoth NDC congress has been going since the morning of Saturday, December 17, 2022 but just before elections would start the party announced that not all the delegates can vote.

Kofi Adams, the chairman of Grounds Committee for the ongoing congress, told the thousands of NDC supporters at the Ohene Djan Sports Stadium that delegates from Dormaa Central in the Bono Region, Manhyia South in the Ashanti Region and Agona East in the Central Region cannot vote.

National Democratic Congress supporters cheer during the last electoral rally of John Mahama.

Source: Getty Images

Adams explained the delegates from these constituents have been restrained by pending injunctions.

Voting Starts At NDC National Delegates Congress

Voting started after 4pm at the ongoing 10th National Delegates Congress of the opposition NDC.

More than 9,000 party delegates made up of grassroots and former government appointees will be casting their votes to elect new national executives to steer the affairs of the party ahead of the general 2024 general election and beyond.

Delegates have been warned against using their mobile phones in the voting booths. Kofi Adams warned that phones will be seized and held if a delegate is seen using them.

Results for the various national executive positions are expected to be declared late into the night or the dawn of Sunday, December 18, 2022.

List Of All NDC Candidates Standing For National Executive Positions

The biggest contest has been the National Chairman that has four people vying to lead the part for the next four years. The two key contenders are the incumbent, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo and Johnson Asiedu Nketia, who stepped down as General Secretary to become party chairman.

Below is a full list of the candidates standing for the National Executive Positions.

CHAIRMAN

SAMUEL YAW ADUSEI - 1

JOHNSON ASEIDU NKETIA - 2

SAMUEL OFOSU AMPOFO - 3

NII ARMAH ASHIETEY - 4

VICE CHAIRMAN

SHERIF ABDUL-NASIRU - 1

ABANGA YAKUBU ALHASSAN - 2

DR. SHERRY AYITTEY - 3

SETH OFORI OHENE - 4

AWUDU SOFO AZOURKA - 5

ALHAJI AMADU B. SOROGHO - 6

ALHAJI HABIBU ADRAMANI - 7

EVELYN ENYONAM MENSAH - 8

GENERAL SECRETARY

ELVIS AFRIYIE ANKRAH - 1

FIFI FIAVI KWETEY - 2

DR. PETER BOAMAH OTOKUNOR - 3

DEPUTY GENERAL SECRETARY

FRANCIS LANME GURIBE - 1

CATHERINE DEYNU - 2

BARBARA SERWAA ASAMOAH - 3

GBANDE FOYO MUSTAPHA - 4

KWAME ZU - 5

BRADI PAUL OPATA - 6

EVANS AMOO - 7

NATIONAL ORGANISER

JOSHUA HAMIDU AKAMBA - 1

HENRY OSEI AKOTO - 2

MAHDI MOHAMMED GIBRILL - 3

SIDII ABUBAKARI - 4

SOLOMON YAW NKANSAH - 5

CHIEF HAMILTON BINEY NIXON - 6

JOSEPH YAMMIN - 7

DEPUTY NATIONAL ORGANISER

KOBBY BARLON 1

HABIB MOHAMMED TAHIRU 2

ELIKEM ERIC KEVIN KWAME KOTOKO 3

ALHAJI YAW KUNDOW 4

COMMUNICATION OFFICER

SAMMY GYAMFI

DEPUTY COMMUNICATION OFFICER

GODWIN AKO GUNN - 1

ADONGO ATULE JACOB - 2

MALIK BASINTALE - 3

KWAKU BOAHEN ANTHONY - 4

MOHAMMED NAZIRU - 5

Source: YEN.com.gh