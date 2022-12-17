Johnson Asiedu Nketia has begged for forgiveness from people he may have offended during his 17 years as General Secretary of the NDC

He told a packed stadium of NDC supporters that he has achieved so much for the party because of they have supported him

He delivered the conciliatory speech when he spoke for the last time as General Secretary as he attempts to unseat the incumbent NDC National Chair, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo

Johnson Asiedu Nketia bowed out emotionally on Saturday, December 17, 2022 as General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) after 17 years in the position.

Asiedu Nketia is seeking to oust incumbent NDC National Chairman Samuel Ofosu Ampofo at the 10th national delegates congress on Saturday.

But delivering a speech at the congress held at the Accra Sports Stadium, Asiedu Nketia reflected on his performance over the last 17 years and commended the party's grassroots for their support over the years.

“Let me say a word of farewell to you as I step down today as your General Secretary having served in that position for the past 17 years. I thank you for your cooperation and thank everybody. Those I’ve offended, may the Lord touch your heart to forgive me,” he said.

Known popularly as General Mosquito, Asiedu Nketia is confident that the grassroots will come through for him again as he seeks to upgrade himself by going for national chairman position.

“The credit I’ve made so far is shared and attributed to the foot soldiers of this country and this party,” he said.

Chairman Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo Assures That Outcome Of Elections Won't Destroy Party

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, the incumbent National Chairman of the NDC also gave the assurance that the heightened tensions in the buildup to the congress will not extend beyond the elections.

According to him, the outcome of the polls won't divide the party nor tear it apart as many have feared.

His comments come after some aspirants lobbying for positions engaged in what some described as verbal attacks against their opponents.

3 Constituencies Barred As Voting For National Executives Starts

Also, the NDC announced that delegates from three constituencies will not take part in the party's national delegates on Saturday, December 16.

The party has explained that a pending court injunction prevents delegates from Dormaa Central, Manhyia South and Agona East from taking part.

More than 9,000 party delegates made up of grassroots and former government appointees are casting their votes to elect new national executives.

