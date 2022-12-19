NDC has sworn in George Opare Addo as National Youth Organiser despite a court injunction secured against the swearing in

Brogya Genfi and two others secured the injunction from the Amasaman High Court over some irregularities in the polls for the NDC National Youth Organiser

They alleged that some of their supporters were prevented from voting while some 17 people who were eligible to vote were rather allowed to vote

Despite a court injunction restraining the National Democratic Congress (NDC) from swearing in George Opare Addo as National Youth Organiser, the party has gone ahead to do that.

George Opare Addo, nicknamed Pablo, was sworn in along with other new national executives of the NDC on Sunday, December 18, 2022.

He was sworn into office after the opposition party’s 10th national delegates congress held at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, December 17, 2022.

Meanwhile, the Amasaman High Court had granted an interim interlocutory injunction against the outcome of NDC’s National Youth Organiser’s election.

The court ordered the party and the EC from taking steps that would recognise Opare Addo, who was declared winner of the contest, as National Youth Organiser.

One of the candidates in the contest, Yaw Brogya Genfi, and two others faulted the results and went to court to secure the injunction on the outcome of the polls.

In the polls held on December 10, 2022, in Cape Coast, the incumbent George Opare Addo polled 25 votes more than Brogya Genfi who obtained 533 votes.

Director of Legal Affairs of the NDC, Abraham Amaliba has said the party has resolved the issue between Brogya Genfi and George Opare Addo.

Why Brogya Genfi Went To Secure An Injunction On The Swearing In Of George Opare Addo As NDC Youth Organiser

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that Brogya Genfi and his two colleagues filed a Writ of Summons, seeking the annulment of the National Youth Organiser election on the basis that 22 TEIN president delegates who by the expressed orders of the High Court were supposed to vote in the elections, were excluded or prevented from participating in the elections.

They claim some 17 persons who were not supposed to participate in the elections were rather allowed to vote.

The Plaintiffs are of the view that given the fact that the margin between the two candidates was only 25 votes, the said illegalities and infractions constituting 39 votes, significantly impacted the outcome of the elections.

