Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah has shared his thoughts on how the new e-levy works

According to him, the e-levy is not compulsory,

He said persons who do not use mobile money will not have to pay for the levy

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tema West constituency, Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah, has shared his thoughts on the new electronic levy.

According to him, the e-levy is not compulsory, and persons who do not use mobile money will not have to pay for the levy.

He entreated Ghanaians who do not want to pay the 1.75 percent e-levy not to patronize electronic transaction services.

MP for Tema West, Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah Photo credit: Carlos Ahenkorah

Source: Facebook

Ahenkorah insists the levy is not compulsory, and persons who do not want to pay are free not to use platforms that would require the payment of the levy.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

“I have always been saying that the momo tax is a compulsory tax. You only pay when you use it, when you don’t use it, you don’t pay. If you think it is expensive, there is no other procedure for making payments that will be equal to MoMo. So what we are saying is that the tax is targeted at those who have the ability to pay not those who are receiving,” he said.

Minority rejects ‘alterations’ Ofori-Atta made to 2022 budget

Meanwhile, the Minority in Parliament has decided not to accept the proposed concessions on the 2022 budget by the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta.

The minority also indicated that they do not recognize the 2022 budget.

The minister of finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, on Monday, December 6, 2021, held a press conference to announce concessions it had made on the budget following the opposition from the minority.

Among other things, the minority wants the government to make funds available to address the issue of tidal waves in the Volta Region and also wants the proposed 1.75% E-levy withdrawn.

E-levy has not dropped to 1.5%; it still remains 1.75%

Ofori Atta has stated that the new electronic levy has not been reduced from 1.75% to 1.5%.

Speaking at a press conference organised by the ministry of finance, on Monday, December 6, 2021, he said it still remains the same.

Ofori Atta said the government will continue consultations with the minority caucus in parliament and other relevant stakeholders, with a view to achieving consensus and reverting to the House in the shortest possible time.

Source: Yen.com.gh