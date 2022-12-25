Christians across the world are commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ on Sunday [today], December 25

Some famous Ghanaian personalities, including Nana Aba Anomoah, kicked off the celebrations with touching Christmas messages and glorious photos

YEN.com.gh accentuates some of the heartwarming messages and eye-catching pictures released on social media

Millions of Christian believers across the world are marking the birth of their savior Jesus Christ with family and loved ones on Sunday [today], December 25.

Many will mark the annual occasion with a feast and immortalise joyous moments in their homes and other fun places in stunning visuals.

Some Ghanaian celebrities are not exempted from the celebrations as some have kicked off with Christmas messages and photos.

Photos as Ghanaian celebrities mark Christmas with uplifting messages and photos. Credit: julietibrahim/thenanaaba/tracey_boakye/roselyn_ngissah.

The media personalities Nana Aba Anamoah and Oheneyere Gifty Anti have delivered messages and eye-catching frames to fans to mark the occasion.

YEN.com.gh spotlights some of the messages and pictures released on social media below:

1. The media personality Nana Aba Anamoah poses in a shot:

''Season’s greetings,'' she said.

2. The actress Juliet Ibrahim and the actor Harold Amenyah pose for a Christmas picture:

3. The actor Big Akwes, the actor Salinko, the actor and TV presenter 'Akrobeto' Akwasi Boadi, the actor Don Little, and the actress Roselyn Ngissah in a shot:

4. Th actress and businesswoman Tracey Boakye shares beautiful family photos:

''This Year came with soo Many Blessings in my life and my kids . Thank you, Lord, we are so grateful.

Merry Christmas guys, from my loving husband,'' she added.

5. The actress and former socialite turned Christian believer Moesha Buduong sends out a Christmas message:

''Merry Christmas everyone and may we all live to see the fullness of God'sblessings in our lives.''

6. The media personality Oheneyere Gifty Anti delivers an uplifting Christmas message, saying:

''Merry Christmas everyone!!! May your hearts and homes be filled with JOY, LOVE, and PEACE!!

Much love.''

7. The actress Akuapem Poloo shares photos along with a Christmas message:

''Merry Christmas to y’all lovely fam.''

8. The actress Nikki Samonas' touching Christmas message:

''Merry Christmas sweetie.''

9. Actress Salma Mumin says Merry Christmas to all:

10. Celebrity blogger Ameyaw Debrah sends out a Christmas message:

Source: YEN.com.gh