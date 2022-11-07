The Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya has made her first public appearance in grand style after her return to the country

The NPP MP on Sunday, November 6, 2022, attended a church service at the Presbyterian church in Dome in her constituency

Addressing church members, Sarah Adwoa Safo thanked the leadership of the church for supporting her all along and described 2021 as a very challenging one

Sarah Adwoa Safo, Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya in the Greater Accra Region, made her first public appearance in a very long time.

The MP, who has been in the United States of America for the greater part of last year and this year on an urgent private family business, returned to the country last week.

The embattled MP, whose continuous absence has irked members of her own party, the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), announced her return in grand style.

Sarah Adwoa Safo Storms Presby Church As She Returns After Prolonged Absence From Ghana

On Sunday, November 6, 2022, she stormed a church service in her constituency to thank God for His protection all these years.

Spotting a white top, cream coat and an overflowing colourful long skirt with dark shades to match, the MP joined the church service of the Presbyterian Church at CFC estates in Dome.

Sarah Adwoa Safo Describes 2021 As A Challenging One As She Returns To Ghana

Addressing church members, she thanked the leadership of the church before offering thanks and praises to God for steering her and her family through what she described as a challenging 2021.

"I am here today to thank the Almighty God because last year was a very challenging year for myself, my husband and my children but he pulled us through it," she said.

The MP who faces a vote in parliament to decide her fate is said to have breached the 15-day absent rule in the house.

Despite numerous attempts by the privileges committee of parliament to adduce reasons for her continuous absence, the mp turned down those opportunities, including one to appear virtually from her base in the US.

Agitations from party supporters and the leadership of her Majority caucus in parliament led to President Nana Akufo-Addo relieving her of her portfolio as the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection.

