Politics is a serious enterprise. Running a country, a constituency or a district or wanting to be elected to these offices is a fierce and constant battle of ideas. But every now and then, political actors advertently and inadvertently get caught in the most rib-cracking situations. Here are some of the funny moments in Ghanaian politics in 2022.

While 2022 was a particularly difficult year for the Ghanaian economy and translated into unprecedented high cost of living for the ordinary citizen, there were also funny moments that lessened the stress and desperation.

From vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia being nicknamed 'Economic Maguire' for "scoring own goals", to president Nana Akufo-Addo mocking the Minority with a funny gesture during the state of the nation address, these are some of the funny moments in Ghanaian politics in 2022.

L-R: Nana Akufo-Addo, Kwasi Amoako-Atta and vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Source: UGC

1. Adongo nicknames Vice President Bawumia Economic Maguire

In November 2022, Minority MP for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo, likened president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to English player Harry Maguire who has had a difficult time at his club, Manchester United.

Adongo said just like Maguire has become a threat to his own defence for scoring own goals, so has Bawumia become a threat to Ghana's economy.

It was not so much the name “Economic Maguire” he gave to the vice president that cracked ribs in the funny video that went viral, but the way he said it on the floor of Parliament.

“This ‘Economic Maguire’ went to Malata market and we were clapping saying this man is the best in managing foreign currency. The same ‘Economic Maguire’ was roaming at Central University delivering lectures on how to restore the value of the cedi.

“Mr. Speaker when we gave this Maguire the opportunity to be at the center of our defense, he became the risk of our own goal. Dr. Bawumia, our Economic Maguire is now tackling all the fundamentals of our economy and destroying all of them,” he mocked on the floor of Parliament during the debate on the 2023 budget..

2. Amoako-Atta's Announcement That Abandoned Toll Booths Would be Converted Into Pubic Wash Rooms

Another funny moment in Ghanaian politics was the announcement by the roads minister Kwasi Amoako-Atta that abandoned toll booths on Ghana's highways would be converted into public washrooms.

He said this would prevent travellers from parking near bushes to ease themselves.

The idea quickly drew massive reactions from social media with many describing it as absurd.

3. Chairman Wontumi Expressing Desire to Buy Chelsea

Ashanti Region Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) caused a major uproar when his letter indicating that he's made a bid for Chelsea FC for $3.1 billion went viral.

Benard Antwi Boasiako popularly known as "Chairman Wontumi" was confident he would become the first African owner of the European club.

The idea was mocked on social media and one report noted that for someone who is a politician and an owner of a gold mine, his interest in the football business came as a surprise.

It was not enough for Chairman Wontumi to want to buy Chelsea, he also wanted to sign Lionel Messi and Christiano Ronaldo when his Wontumi Group of Companies buy the team.

4. When Akufo-Addo Mocked Minority MPs during the State of the Nation's Address

It is no secret that president Nana Akufo-Addo occasionally cracks jokes during his public events. But it was a hilarious moment when in April 2022 he paused in the middle of his all-important State of the Nation Address to deliver a funny hand gesture to mock the Minority in Parliament.

During his address on the state of the nation, the president touted the road infrastructure achievements of his administration. He claimed that in five years, over 10,000 kilometres of roads have been constructed.

As usual, the Minority started to grumble in disapproval of the figure mentioned by the president.

That was when Akufo-Addo stopped reading briefly and used the index fingers and thumbs to open his eyes wide in what has been interpreted as “open your eyes and see the projects”.

Bawumia Dancing Buga On His 59th Birthday

The vice president is celebrated as an economic whizz-kid and a champion of digitalisation but not much for his dancing.

When Dr Mahamudu Bawumia danced the popular Buga dance on his 59th birthday on Friday, October 7, he got many laughing hard.

The many reactions to the video on social media suggest many Ghanaians felt it would be best if he stuck to his love books. The dance floor does not favour him.

Popular ‘Prophet’ Says 2023 Will Be A Good Year For Ghana

In a separate story, YEN.com.gh has reported that popular prophet, Isaac Owusu Bempah has said he foresees goodness for Ghana and Ghanaians in 2023.

Delivering an early prophecy for the next year before the December 31 watch night service, he said people who do not own any property should not be surprised if their fortunes change in 2023.

He made the prophecy when vice president Mahamudu Bawumia visited him for the Christmas church service.

