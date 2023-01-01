Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife Samira Bawumia worshiped at the Church of Pentecost on the 31st night

The political love birds and other members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) joined the church to usher in 2023

Scores of netizens have reacted to images from the watchnight service, with many wishing the vice-president a happy New Year

Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia transitioned into the New Year with congregants of the Church of Pentecost on Saturday, December 31, 2022.

The vice-president, his wife, Second Lady Samira Bawumia, and some members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) joined the church for the 31st watchnight service to usher in 2023.

Bawumia took to his socials to share images from the service, where he and his better half were captured in all-white ensembles and looked delightful.

Photos emerge as Bawumia and others worship at the Church of Pentecost on 31st night. Credit: Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Bawumia wishes all a happy New Year

''I accompanied by my wife, Samira Bawumia, and some friends on Saturday joined the congregants of THE CHURCH OF PENTECOST, Dr. Thomas Wyatt Assembly, for the 31st watch-night service to usher in 2023. Happy and Prosperous New Year to all,'' he posted with the pictures.

Scores of netizens reacted to the post by the vice-president, with many wishing him a happy New Year.

See the pictures below:

Photo of Bawumia. Credit: Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Photo of Samira Bawumia and some members of NPP at the Church of Pentecost on 31st night. Credit: Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Photo of Bawumia and Samira. Credit: Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

How peeps reacted to the post by Vice-President Bawumia

Kofi Nyarko Osei said:

Amen Amen, His Excellency. Happy New year to you and your family.

Seidu Fiter commented:

Timothy! You are really representing Muslims well at the flagstaff house, you are indeed fulfilling your 2015 promises.

Nanaba Bernard Acheampong reacted:

Next, to lead, God bless you. You are the Next Hope of the Nation. Ghanaians can't wait to pass the baton to you, Bawumia Must Win (BMW).

Samata Gifty Bukari reacted:

Amen. Aameen. Aameen. God bless you, your family, and the congregation. Thanks.

2023 New Year: Akufo-Addo, Mahama, and Others Share Uplifting Messages of Hope

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that politicians and their significant others delivered uplifting messages of hope as they wished Ghanaians a happy and prosperous New Year as 2022 ended on Saturday, December 31.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said ''2023 promises to be a good one for the country''.

In his New Year message, the 2020 presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama hoped that 2023 will bring Ghanaians to the ''cusp of building the Ghana we want''.

