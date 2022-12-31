The Office of the Special Prosecutor has cast doubts on the resolve of the Akufo-Addo government to fight corruption

The Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng says there’s not much support in rooting out the menace

He also served notice that those involved in the practice will be sooner rather than later found out and dealt with accordingly

The Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng says the Akufo-Addo-led government is only paying lip service to the fight against corruption in the country.

According to him, the government appears uninterested in channelling its energies to rooting out the corruption canker.

Speaking on Accra-based Joy News, he questioned the commitment of the government saying he has not seen much support to deal with the menace.

“On the part of the government, is the government ready for the fight against corruption? From where I sit, I have not seen much. I have not seen much commitment. I have heard lip service on too many occasions paid to the fight against corruption”, he said.

Kissi Agyebeng: Fight Against Corruption Is A Shared Responsibility

He also called on Parliament and the general public to be more dedicated to fighting corruption since it is a shared responsibility.

He also reiterated the resolve of the OSP to protect all those who provide information on corrupt practices and warned those engaged in such practices that sooner than later, they will be “found, prosecuted and jailed.”

Special Prosecutor: Minority Fumes Over 16-Month Salary Delay To Office

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that revelations that the office of special prosecutor (OSP) is owed salary arrears of sixteen (16) months irked a section of the populace including the minority in parliament.

The NDC MPs say the move undermines the government’s fight against corruption. During the consideration of the 2023 budget estimates for the office by the constitutional, legal and parliamentary affairs committee, it came to light that the former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu is also owed salary arrears over a year after he left office.

The Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu who expressed shock at the development said the undue delay is an indictment on the whole purpose of establishing the Office and is a further testament that the Akufo-Addo-led government is not committed to the anti-corruption fight.

