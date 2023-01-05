Nana Akufo-Addo's performance for 2022 has received poor assessments from two experts in their fields

Security expert and author Colonel Festus Aboagye (rtd) and energy expert with the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers Ghana, Duncan Amoah say the president failed Ghanaians in 2022

Festus Aboagye scored the president 3 out of 10, while Duncan Amoah scored him 4 out of 10, both backing their scores with valid reasons

Two experts have scored disapproving marks for president Nana Akufo-Addo's handling of the economy and national security in 2022.

Security expert and author Colonel Festus Aboagye (rtd) and energy expert with the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers Ghana, Duncan Amoah, told YEN.com.gh in an exclusive interview that the president failed his mandate to improve the lot of the country last year.

For Festus Aboagye, the economic mismanagement of the Nana Akufo-Addo administration has serious implications for human security many years to come.

"3 out of 10," was Festus Aboagye's score for the administration in 2022.

Aboagye, who is a consultant facilitator at the KAIPTC in peacekeeping, and a facilitator at the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College and other international schools explained his score as follows:

"Despite all that he promised and claims to have achieved in his view, his government has grossly mismanaged the economy. For years to come, human security has been seriously compromised and many more livelihoods and businesses dedtroyed, and millions more people impoverished."

For Duncan Amoah, executive director at COPEC-GH, unprecedented astronomical inflation, the exchange rate disaster, high cost of fuel, food and services under Nana Akufo-Addo's government in 2022 makes the president a candidate for a low mark on a scale of 1 to 10, with 10 being the highest score performance.

"On a score of 1-10, I rate this government's performance for the year 2022 at a 4 due largely to the shape of the economy," he told YEN.com.gh.

Amoah explained his score further when he commented late December 2022:

"General hardships across the country has increased quite significantly.. The economic management team needs to do a lot more to sustain the apparent gains chalked the last few weeks leading to the end of the year."

Akufo-Addo Clears Akonta Mining; Denies Wontumi’s Company Is Engaged In Illegal Mining

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that Nana Akufo-Addo has cleared Akonta mining company limited of any illegal mining charges.

The president said the company owned by Chairman Wontumi is not engaged in that menace in any part of the country.

The president's exoneration comes at a time several well-meaning Ghanaians have demanded punitive actions against the company for mining in the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve.

Also, the president's minister for lands and natural resources Abu Jinapor not long ago cited that same mining company for illegal mining activities and even destroyed some of his equipment.

