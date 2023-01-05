Nana Akufo-Addo has urged the Christian community in Ghana to do their part in national development

He has admonished the Church in Ghana to pray for the country so that it can overcome the current economic challenges

Nana Akufo-Addo also called for deeper partnership between the Church and state to move the country's democracy and development forward

The president has made a passionate appeal to the Christian community in Ghana to seek the face of God about the country’s socioeconomic challenges.

Delivering a keynote address at the 28th National and 16th Biennial Congress of the National Union of Ghana Catholic Diocesan Priests Association on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, Nana Akufo-Addo said he has always believed in a strong partnership between the church and the state.

He therefore asked the Church not to relent in their prayers “so that we can surmount the current socioeconomic challenges we face together”.

Akufo-Addo also urged the religious community to preach about the importance of unity and solidarity for national development and peace.

“We need it as a nation in these times. From the pulpit, do encourage hard work, understanding work as a vocation and patriotism,” he admonished the Church.

Experts Score Low Marks For Akufo-Addo’s Performance On Economy in 2022

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that the president's performance for 2022 received poor assessments from two experts in their fields.

Security expert and author Colonel Festus Aboagye (rtd) and energy expert with the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers Ghana, Duncan Amoah say the Akufo-Addo government failed Ghanaians in 2022.

Festus Aboagye scored the president 3 out of 10, while Duncan Amoah scored him 4 out of 10, both backing their scores with explanations.

National Cathedral: Akufo-Addo donates GH₵‎100k; vows to complete edifice

Also, Nana Akufo-Addo has reiterated his commitment to completing the National Cathedral project that has been hit by controversy.

He made this known after donating GH₵‎100, 000 towards the construction of the edifice.

The project has been saddled with controversy after a section of the populace questioned whether it was a priority amid the economic challenges facing the country.

